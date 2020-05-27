Oskaloosa Summer Food Service Begins June 3rd

An Oskaloosa Community Schools Press Release

May 26, 2020

Dear Friends of Oskaloosa School District,

As we approach the end of the official school year, I wanted to provide you with an update regarding our ​SUMMER FOOD SERVICE​.

● Summer food service will continue with “grab-n-go” meals provided weekly on Wednesdays. ● Meals are available to anyone under 18 years of age at any of the locations listed below. ● Families do not need to sign up and children do not need to be present to receive meals.

The transition from the school year food service to summer food service will require changes in the locations and times for distribution. Starting ​Wednesday, June 3 ​and continuing throughout the summer, “grab and go” meals will be available at each location during the times listed below (or until that location runs out of meals):

TIMES LOCATION ADDRESS

12:00PM – 12:30PM College Avenue Friends Park 912 N C St.

12:00PM – 12:30PM Mahaska Health 1229 C Ave. E

11:30AM – 12:30PM Oskaloosa Elementary School 1801 Orchard Ave.

11:30AM – 12:00PM Oskaloosa Middle School 1704 N 3rd St.

11:15AM – 11:45AM Oskaloosa Public Library 301 S Market St.

11:45AM – 12:15PM University Park Community Center 1204 Center St.

12:00PM – 12:30PM Webster Building/YMCA 508 S 7th St.

If you need assistance or have questions, please reach out to the summer food service director, Shelly Thomas, by email at ​thomassl@oskycsd.org​ ​or by phone at 641-676-9587 between 8:00AM – 1:00PM Monday through Wednesday.

Thank you for your continued support of the Oskaloosa Community School District! Let’s make sure no children in our community go hungry this summer!

Paula J. Wright Superintendent Oskaloosa Community School District