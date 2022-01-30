Oskaloosa Speech And Debate District Congress
by Jessica Weinreich
On Saturday, Jan. 29th, Elliot Nelson competed in the National Speech and Debate Association’s District Student Congress. This competition features students from all over Eastern Iowa competing to earn a spot at the National Tournament, held this summer.
Elliot placed third overall. This is considered a National Qualifier, although he is positioned as an alternate.
