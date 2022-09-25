Oskaloosa Speaks Up – Your Thoughts On What Oskaloosa Needs

by Lauren Tarbell and Ken Allsup

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Fall has arrived, but the talk from local government has been about partnerships and what is best to help Oskaloosa and Mahaska County grow into the future.

Oskaloosa High School work-study partner Lauren Tarbell went to downtown Oskaloosa to ask people their thoughts about Oskaloosa, its future, and if they had ideas that may help the community into the future.