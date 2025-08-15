Oskaloosa Schools to Launch New Bound Scheduling Platform for Activities

OSKALOOSA, Iowa – Oskaloosa parents, students, and fans will notice a new look when they check the activities schedules this fall. Beginning Aug. 25, Oskaloosa Schools will move from the decades-old rSchool scheduling platform to Bound, a modern, all-in-one activities hub that will provide schedules, rosters, statistics, and more in one place.

The change comes after a unanimous vote by the Little Hawkeye Conference in February to transition all member schools to Bound for the 2025-26 school year. The decision was finalized at a monthly conference meeting, where representatives voted 6-0 in favor of adopting the new system.

Activities Director Jamie Jacobs said the switch represents more than a technology upgrade; it’s about providing a consistent experience across Iowa for families, athletes, and fans.

“It’s an all-in-one platform,” Jacobs said. “It has statistics, game schedules, rosters, and even postseason ticket sales. It’s where Iowa activities are headed, and now our parents and fans will have everything in one spot.”

For families, the most immediate change will be the link they click. Starting Aug. 25, the Activities link on the Oskaloosa Schools website will take users directly to Bound instead of the rSchool platform. The familiar link will remain in the same location, but the interface will be noticeably more modern and user-friendly.

Bound’s integration offers a significant upgrade over the current system, which Jacobs said has been in place for more than three decades.

“Our School [rSchool] has been around longer than me, and I’m 30,” Jacobs said with a laugh. “It’s been the same system since we first moved to online scheduling, so it’s time for a change.”

The move will not impact how students participate in activities or games, but it will change how information is shared and accessed. Fans who follow multiple schools will benefit from the switch, as Bound is already used by many nonconference opponents in regular-season and postseason play.

Jacobs said the consistency is one of the most significant advantages.

“It’s not only for our conference,” she said. “Many nonconference schools we play already use Bound. Having everyone on the same system makes it easier for families and for us as a district.”

The 2025-26 school year will be a transition period. Oskaloosa will maintain and update both Bound and rSchool through the end of this year. The district will not renew its rSchool contract for the 2026-27 school year, making Bound the sole scheduling platform.

Currently, staff members update schedules in both systems, but the move to Bound will streamline that process.

“Right now, we’re doing double work,” Jacobs said. “Soon we’ll be able to focus on one system, which will save time and reduce errors.”

Bound also positions the district to take advantage of future technology and features. In addition to schedules and rosters, the platform allows for digital ticketing, which Jacobs said could simplify postseason entry and reduce lines at events.

Parents and students can find the Bound link in the same location as the current Activities Scheduler on the district’s website starting Aug. 25. From there, they can navigate directly to team pages, view upcoming events, check game results and explore athlete statistics.

Jacobs said the goal is to make the transition seamless for the community.

“The biggest change for parents and students is where they click,” she said. “Everything else — the content, the schedules — will be familiar, but now it’s in a more complete and consistent platform.”

As Oskaloosa joins schools across Iowa in adopting Bound, the change marks the end of a 30-year chapter in how activities are scheduled and shared. For Jacobs, it’s a step toward greater consistency, efficiency, and accessibility — all aimed at enhancing the experience for families, athletes, and fans. “It’s about making things easier for everyone,” she said. “And Bound is the right tool for where we’re headed.”