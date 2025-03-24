Oskaloosa Schools Narrows Activities Director Search to Two Finalists

OSKALOOSA, Iowa – Oskaloosa Schools search for its next Activities Director has sparked nationwide interest, drawing candidates from 18 states and a U.S. territory. Oskaloosa Schools was pleased to work with TWR Consulting who assisted in recruiting and screening of our candidate pool. After a thorough selection process, the candidates have been narrowed to two standout finalists. On Monday, March 24, they will engage in a full-day interview process as the district moves one step closer to selecting its next leader in student activities.

The activities vision team, comprised of district leadership, coaches, teachers, and community stakeholders, reviewed a diverse group of applicants. After careful deliberation, the team selected two highly qualified finalists: Mr. Abu Ibrahim and Ms. Jamie Jacobs.

The comprehensive interview process will conclude with more than 60 leaders, teachers, students, staff, and community members. Each finalist will begin the day with a meet and greet session with a student ambassador, followed by a tour of the schools and the community. They will have lunch with students and staff before participating in two formal interviews. Candidates will also present on the Oskaloosa Schools vision culture, lead a coaching session with an activity coach, and engage in a parent conversation session. The day will conclude with final questions from the leadership team as the district evaluates the best fit for this important role.

The team of 60 people will evaluate the two candidates using a structured rubric system. This system measures their ability to collaborate, lead, and handle challenges, as well as their knowledge of student activities and program management. Their interactions with students, staff, and community members are also assessed to determine their ability to build strong relationships. To ensure a fair decision, the hiring team uses a scoring rubric to guard against bias or outside influence in the selection process.

Finalists

Abu Ibrahim brings a wealth of leadership experience and deep ties to the Oskaloosa community. He currently serves as the assistant athletic director for Human Performance at William Penn University and has a background in athletic training, sports management, and business leadership. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training from Northeastern University in 2013, followed by a Master of Business Leadership from William Penn University in 2015 and a Master of Sport Management from William Penn in 2022.

Before his tenure at William Penn, Ibrahim worked at Wayne State College in Nebraska from 2015 to 2017. His professional journey began as a graduate assistant at William Penn from 2013 to 2015. While he does not have direct coaching experience, Ibrahim views this as an asset, offering him a unique perspective on program oversight without the singular focus of a coaching mindset for over a decade in both the NCAA and the NAIA. His passion for Oskaloosa extends beyond athletics—he serves on the city council and remains committed to community engagement. His leadership roles include service on various national athletic training committees and an elected position within the Iowa Athletic Trainers’ Association. An avid golfer, Ibrahim also serves on the school board for his elementary alma mater, demonstrating his commitment to education and youth development.

Jamie Jacobs is an accomplished educational leader with a diverse background spanning music education, athletics, and school administration. Currently an elementary principal, Jacobs has a strong history of program building and community engagement. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Music Education with a minor in Religion from Wartburg College (2016) and a Master’s in Education Administration from Concordia University (2018). She is also pursuing advanced studies to earn a degree in superintendency.

Jacobs began her career in education as a band director at Wapsie Valley Community School District, later teaching middle school band and assisting at East High School in Waterloo. In Waterloo, she served as the middle school activities director for her building. Her coaching experience includes volleyball, cheerleading, track and field, and softball. After Waterloo, she moved to Oelwein to be the Assistant Principal and Activities Director for Oelwein Community Schools before moving to her current role. She has served as a panelist for education programs at the University of Northern Iowa and Wartburg College, contributing to the professional development of future educators. Jacobs has also presented at major conferences, including the Iowa Music Educators Association Conference and the Iowa Bandmasters Conference.

Beyond her work in education, Jacobs is deeply involved in her community. She volunteers as a firefighter in Oelwein and serves on multiple local boards, including the Plentiful Pantry Board, the United Way Board, and the MacDowell Club, where she chairs the scholarship committee. In her free time, she enjoys outdoor activities such as hiking and camping.

Both candidates bring unique strengths to the Activities Director role, and their final interviews will provide an opportunity for the school community to assess their vision for the future of Oskaloosa’s student activities. The selected candidate will be tasked with overseeing a broad range of activities, ensuring student engagement, and fostering an inclusive and competitive environment for extracurricular programs.