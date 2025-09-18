Oskaloosa School Board Terminates High School Art Teacher Matthew Kargol

September 17, 2025

The Oskaloosa Community School District Board of Directors voted Wednesday evening to terminate the continuing contract of Oskaloosa High School art teacher Matthew Kargol, concluding a process governed by Iowa’s teacher termination statutes.

Board Action and Closed Session

During the special session, Board President Kathy Butler announced that Superintendent Mike Fisher was recommending the termination of Kargol’s teaching contract under Iowa Code Chapter 279. The law prescribes detailed procedures for teacher discipline and discharge, requiring formal notice, an opportunity for a hearing, and board action in open session.

Kargol did not request a public hearing; instead, asking that the board meet in closed session to consider the recommendation. Under Iowa Code section 21.5(1)(i), boards may go into closed session when evaluating the professional competency of an individual, provided the employee requests it. The Oskaloosa board entered closed session, reviewed the investigative findings, and returned to open session for the vote.

The motion to terminate was made, seconded, and carried unanimously by roll call vote.

The board cited “just cause” under state law as the basis for termination.

Superintendent’s Explanation

Following the meeting, Superintendent Fisher addressed reporters, emphasizing that the action was taken after a district investigation and consultation with legal counsel. He explained that Iowa law sets strict timelines and due process requirements, and that the district moved as quickly as legally permitted.

“This was as fast as we could move under Iowa law,” Fisher said, noting that Chapter 279 requires a minimum of five days before such action may be taken. He also pointed to the “Pickering test,” a legal framework balancing public employee speech rights against the interests of the employer, when asked about the free speech implications of the case

Fisher added that the district consistently avoids public comment during special meetings to prevent uneven practices that could create legal challenges.

Security and Community

Board members thanked law enforcement for providing additional security during the meeting and acknowledged the volume of community response received during the controversy. Butler closed the meeting by urging “grace” from the community.