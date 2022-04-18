Oskaloosa School Board Approves Budget For Upcoming School Year

by Ken Allsup

April 16th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Oskaloosa School Board was in regular session on April 12th, 2022. Vice-Chair Charlie Comfort helped lead the meeting, while Chair Sharma Parlett was available via telephone.

First on the docket was the public hearing to certify the 2022-2023 budget and then the sale of the student construction house.

There was no written comment or public comment for either item.

Mrs. Patterson spoke about the homeschool program offered by the Oskaloosa School System that helps parents in their homeschooling journey. Patterson says the program is in place to assist parents and guardians who accept the responsibility of educating their child.

Patterson explained many options that parents or guardians may choose for their students, including everything from independent of the District to the homeschool assistance program.

Students that participate in the latter may participate in classes or activities offered in schools, and the District ultimately gets funding for those students according to the participation level.

Resignations accepted for the District include Kent Boucher – OMS Science, Janice Dix – OES Special Education, Denice Rausch – OHS Business, Sandy Van Veldhuizen – OMS Math, Kahlie Green – OES 3rd Grade, and Crystal Hornback – OES Special Education.

Appointments included Kobi Evans – OES 4th Grade, Sarah Fisher – Kindergarten, Emily Friedman – 4th Grade, and David McLaughlin – OHS Industrial Technology.

Also considered were sharing contracts with Twin Cedars and EBF School Districts.

The board approved their budget with an effective tax rate of 13.2088 cents per $1000 of valuation, decreasing the previous year.

The District is looking to hold a public hearing for the 2021-2022 budget increase as teacher retention bonuses may impact the budget put into place last year.

That hearing is planned for May 10th, 2022, at 6 pm in the Oskaloosa School District Board Room.

TK Concrete out of Pella won the Parking Lot and Drive Improvement Project bid in the amount of $329,660.00.