Oskaloosa School Board Advances Charter Grant, Expands SRO Program

Oskaloosa, Iowa — The Oskaloosa School Board approved several key initiatives during its regular meeting on August 12, including the pursuit of a state charter school grant, expansion of its school resource officer (SRO) program, and updates to employee and operational handbooks.

Charter School Grant Application

Board members unanimously approved an intent to apply for the Iowa Charter School Start-up and Expansion Grant. The move allows the district to pursue up to $500,000 in state funding to develop a school-within-a-school model focused on flexible, project-based, and community-integrated learning. The deadline for the intent to apply is September 2. If accepted, a full application would be due in November, with implementation not expected until the 2027–2028 school year.

Officials noted that the charter would remain under local school board control and align closely with the district’s existing strategic plan, emphasizing competency-based learning, internships, and local business collaboration. Board members expressed interest in holding a future work session once a broader community group is assembled to further develop the concept.

Expansion of the School Resource Officer Program

The board also approved a new 28E agreement with the City of Oskaloosa to expand the school resource officer program. With grant support pending, the agreement provides for a second SRO to serve district buildings. The cost will be partially funded using At-Risk program dollars that had previously gone unused.

Rotating assignments between elementary and secondary buildings are planned, with a goal of strengthening student relationships and reducing emergency response times. The city council has already approved the agreement.

Consent Agenda and Financial Scrutiny

A portion of the consent agenda was tabled after board members discovered missing pages in the financial abstract. Specific questions were raised about a $6,274 payment to the Oelwein Community School District for an early start date by a new administrator. Board members requested clarification on whether the transition period overlapped with an outgoing staff member and how that cost was justified.

Administrators explained that the payout covered a per diem rate to accelerate onboarding before fall activities began. A final vote on the abstract was delayed to allow for additional review and correction.

SkillsUSA and Student Engagement

The board recognized four Oskaloosa students who recently competed at the national SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta, Georgia. The team placed 22nd in the “TeamWorks” construction category. The program was praised for its hands-on learning impact, with staff noting future plans to expand participation and incorporate new trade skills into the curriculum.

Legislative Priorities and Handbook Approvals

Board members agreed to individually submit their top four Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) legislative priorities, with results to be tallied by central office staff before submission. Suggested focus areas included early literacy, school safety, local control, and teacher retention.

The board also approved updates to the employee handbook, evaluation handbook, and 2025–2026 hiring handbook. The most notable change was consolidating all sick leave into a single category to simplify usage across staff demographics.

OMS Construction Update

Boyd Jones Construction reported steady progress on the Oskaloosa Middle School renovation. Most major work is on schedule to conclude before the first day of school on August 25, although access to the East gymnasium may be delayed until after Labor Day. Minor finishing work and materials with extended lead times may continue into the fall.