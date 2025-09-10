Oskaloosa School Board Addresses Staffing, Policies, and Financial Planning

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The Oskaloosa School Board worked through a full agenda during its regular meeting on September 9, 2025, at the George Daily Auditorium, covering staffing updates, facility projects, financial planning, and policy revisions.

The meeting began with standard approvals of minutes, financials, and claims before the board turned its attention to personnel matters. The resignation of Operations Administrative Assistant Christina Doll, effective September 5, was formally accepted. A series of new appointments for the 2025-26 school year were confirmed, including coaching, paraeducator, concessions, and behavioral support roles. These positions ranged from assistant coaches in golf, volleyball, bowling, track, and esports, to part-time paraeducators and a behavior interventionist. A contract for services with Wendy Parker was also approved, alongside the renewal of the memorandum of agreement with River Hills.

New student board members were officially seated as part of the district’s ongoing emphasis on engaged and transferable learning. The board also confirmed participation in the Iowa Association of School Boards delegate assembly and noted the upcoming Rural School Advocates of Iowa annual meeting.

Facility planning took center stage with approval of pay applications related to Oskaloosa Middle School improvements. Progress reports indicated that while some work remains, areas such as the East Gym are moving toward turnover in the coming weeks. The board also advanced an agreement with the Twin Cedars School District to provide maintenance services, shifting away from a prior transportation arrangement. Officials noted the partnership will broaden the workload across Oskaloosa’s facilities staff while maintaining neutral costs for the district.

Policy review was another key item. The first reading of the Iowa Association of School Boards’ primer policies was approved, aligning local procedures with recent state legislative changes. One significant revision directs allegations of physical abuse directly to the Department of Human Services, replacing the district-level investigative structure previously in place.

The board also addressed employee support and compensation. Funds from the Education Support Personnel Salary Supplement, provided through recent legislative action, were allocated to eligible staff. Each employee will receive $550, with the district covering the amount above the state allocation.

Financial management included approval of a new certificate of deposit with Bank Iowa. The one-year investment carries a rate of 4.5 percent, maintaining the district’s effort to secure favorable returns on reserve funds.

The board confirmed upcoming dates, with a facilities workshop scheduled for September 23 and the next regular meeting set for October 14. The October session will also include a closed review of emergency operations as required under state law.