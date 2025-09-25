Oskaloosa Public Library Expands Community Engagement With New Programs and Exhibits

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The Oskaloosa Public Library has long been more than a repository of books, and this fall it is stepping deeper into its role as a community hub. As part of its strategic plan, the library launched its first-ever community engagement event, bringing residents together to hear directly about what is happening in the city and county.

Library staff described the format as informational, with presentations about local issues followed by a short question-and-answer period. Unlike informal gatherings such as “coffee and conversations,” the sessions are designed to relay updates on civic matters in a structured way. Hosting two of these events each year is now part of the library’s ongoing strategy to connect residents with local government and services.

Digital Tools for All Ages

Alongside civic programming, the library is introducing its first Digital Tools Program, scheduled for Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. The session, geared toward teens and adults, will introduce the Pronunciator language-learning platform and walk participants through the library’s online catalog.

The digital tools workshop will be repeated for students in kindergarten through 12th grade on October 9. Library staff say these sessions aim to make navigating the library’s digital resources less confusing and more accessible.

Writing, History, and Local Stories

The programming slate continues on October 16 with a Nature Writing Workshop led by a Pella-based instructor. Planned for the library’s Reading Garden, weather permitting, the workshop will encourage participants to observe the natural world and translate those experiences into writing.

On October 23, the Friends of the Oskaloosa Public Library group will welcome Dave Baker of the 29th State, returning for a second presentation on the ghost towns of Mahaska County. His first appearance drew significant local interest, and organizers expect another strong turnout.

A Presidential Exhibit

Perhaps the most notable offering this month is the arrival of the Herbert Hoover Traveling Exhibit, hosted October 6 through 30 in the library’s second-floor reading room. Open to all ages and free to the public, the interactive exhibit explores the life and presidency of Iowa-born Herbert Hoover, the nation’s 31st president. The Oskaloosa Public Library is among a select number of libraries chosen to display the exhibit, a point of pride for staff.

More Than Books

Library representatives emphasized that the Oskaloosa Public Library has steadily evolved beyond traditional expectations. While books and movies remain central, the institution has become “unintentionally the best kept secret” in town, offering civic engagement, educational workshops, cultural programming, and access to modern digital tools.

For those looking to stay updated, the library maintains an active presence on Facebook, Instagram, and its official website, where event details and schedules are regularly posted.