Oskaloosa Prom Saturday

April 4, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Oskaloosa Prom 2022 theme is Midnight Masquerade for OHS juniors, seniors, and guests.

Prom will be held at Debbie’s Celebration Barn on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The promenade will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Oskaloosa High School large gym.

Prom attendants will park in the south lot and enter the gym through the south gym entrance. They will walk through the gym, back through the hallway, and then exit through the south entrance and return to their vehicles to head to Debbie’s Celebration Barn.

People who wish to attend the promenade MUST park in the north lot, enter through the north gym entrance, and sit in the bleachers to watch.

Dinner will be served at Debbie’s once everyone has arrived, hopefully between 6:45-and 7:00. Before the coronation, senior choir members will sing a song.

After Prom King and Queen are announced, the floor will be open for dancing for three hours with DJ Joe Fingerhut. Prom will end around 11:30 so that prom attendants can get to After Prom at the Penn Central Mall.

The doors open at 11:30 p.m., and the doors shut at 1:00 a.m. for the after prom event.