Oskaloosa Preschool Starting the School Year at Webster

The summer is winding down and we are working hard on preparations for our preschool program for the upcoming school year. Students that are registered have been assigned classrooms and you should be hearing from your child’s teacher soon. Additional information about preschool can be found on our website at www.oskycsd.org.

We are writing to communicate information about the construction of the new Early Learning Center that is housed within the new YMCA building. Construction has not moved along as quickly as originally planned. Delays can happen when doing a major construction project. There have been various setbacks ranging from scheduling subcontractors for work completion, to delays in supplies needed to complete the work. I can assure you that the District, the City, and the YMCA are all working very hard at making sure this project moves along as quickly as possible at both sites, but there are many things out of our control.

The timeline for the completion of the Early Learning Center portion of the new YMCA has been delayed to a point in which we need to make decisions regarding the start of the school year for our families to provide as much time as possible to make arrangements for the changes. There has been a lot of progress made to the building, but there is work left to do before we can safely have students and staff in the building. The district has considered many options and has made it our main priority to minimize the impact on our preschool families and students.

We will begin the school year on August 26, 2021, at the Webster building, located at 508 S. 7th Street. We will hold PK classes at Webster until the early childhood building is complete. We anticipate that to be Tuesday, September 7, 2021 following the Labor Day holiday. We will keep you informed as to the progress of the building and the official date in which we will transition to our new facility. We are postponing the open house that was originally scheduled for August 24 until we are able to hold the open house at the new facility.

With Oskaloosa Pride,

Katie Trainer Paula Wright Melanie Hatch

Early Childhood Director Superintendent Director of Student Services