Oskaloosa Police Investigate Stabbing At Apartment Complex

July 26, 2021

Oskaloosa Police Department

Media Release

On July 24, 2021, at approximately 4:20 p.m., members of the Oskaloosa Police Department were dispatched to the 1200 block of C Ave East, Greenway Apartments, in reference to a stabbing victim. Upon arrival, they found a female victim with a stab wound to the back. She was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The initial investigation showed that a minor physical altercation had occurred inside an apartment, leading to the stabbing. The suspect was still on-scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was identified as Miranda Terrell, 23, of Hartford, IA. Terrell was lodged at the Mahaska County Jail for Willful Injury – Causing Serious Injury, a Class “C” felony.

Members of the Oskaloosa Police Department were assisted in this investigation by members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Department, Iowa State Patrol, and the Mahaska County 911 Center.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.