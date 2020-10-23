Oskaloosa News Recap For October 23rd, 2020

Local News

Oskaloosa Fire Chief Talks Fire Safety

Young Ambassadors Contest 2020 – Register Now!

Chamber Seeks Award Nominations

School Board presses forward with building additions

Mahaska County Lawsuit Attempt To Dissolve EMA/911 Proceeding Through Court System

Legion To Collect For Those In Need

Enrollment Growth at William Penn University

Exterior Building Hopes To Help During COVID-19

‘Light The Night’ To Honor Cancer Victims

Oskaloosa Main Street to Hold “Twinkling Twenties” Lighted Christmas Parade in Reverse

National and World News

Quibi is shutting down.

Founder and chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg informed investors of the news this week, citing “lower-then-expected viewership and disappointing download numbers.”

The streaming service launched in April of this year.

###

The undocumented immigrant accused of killing a Houston police officer and wounding another may face the death penalty.

Elmer Manzano, 51, faces capital murder and attempted capital murder charges in the death of Sgt. Harold Preston and the shooting of officer Courtney Waller.

The officers were shot during a domestic violence call earlier this week.

Preston, a 41-year veteran of the force was just weeks away from retirement. Waller has been with the department for three years.

###

Seven people have been arrested so far in connection to an animal trafficking operation in Florida.

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission announced this week that 25 felony charges have been filed in a case that’s believed to have harmed as many as 3,600 flying squirrels over three years.

According to a press release, buyers came from South Korea to purchase the animals.

ALSO—Through their investigation, officials learned that other species were being trafficked, including freshwater turtles and alligators.

###

The baby found in a dumpster last week has been released from the hospital.

The 8-month-old girl, who was found with burns on her hands, is now in the care of family members as officers continue to investigate her case.

Andiana Velez, 24, who is believed to be the child’s babysitter, was arrested and charged last week with leaving the infant in the dumpster. She has also been accused by police of assaulting the child’s mother earlier in the day.

Velez claims the child’s mother caused the burns.

###

The US has reported more than 8.2 million CASES of coronavirus.

Over 220,000 deaths have been ATTRIBUTED to the virus.

More than 3.3 million people have RECOVERED from COVID.

The states with the highest number of confirmed cases include: California, Texas, Florida, New York (state) and Illinois. *Wisconsin is 12th.

###

Lowe’s is offering a Christmas tree delivery service for the first time ever.

The home improvement chain announced that customers looking to “spruce up” their homes can find fresh-cut trees, wreaths and tree containers available online, starting October 30, including free delivery on orders over $45.

The retailer is also offering Black Friday holiday deals earlier this year. Their “Season of Savings” promotion launched yesterday and will run through December. It offers daily specials on household items such as, bedding, décor, electronic, small kitchen appliances and workout gear.

###

More than 400 pages of deposition transcripts in the Ghislaine Maxwell case were released yesterday as part of a court order.

The documents state that Maxwell “refused to answer numerous questions about allegedly ‘adult’ sexual activity related to Jeffrey Epstein” and the questions she did answer, she “denied any wrong doing.”

When asked about Bill Clinton traveling to Epstein’s island, Maxwell said “that is a flat out lie,” but admitted that the former President did travel on Epstein’s plane.

She also denied ever having introduced Britain’s Prince Andrew to underage sex partners–including accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Maxwell’s lawyers argued that the documents should remain sealed, in part to “protect her right to a fair trial.”

The 58-year-old has been incarcerated since July. If convicted on charges that she helped Epstein traffic and sexually abuse teenage girls, she could face up to 35 years in prison.

###

The Swiss internet provider Twifi has been running a promotion that promises customers free WiFi for 18 years IF they name their child Twifia or Twifius.

For one couple, the offer was too good to pass up, and they decided to give their newborn daughter the middle name Twifia, according to a local paper.

While the parents opted to remain anonymous, the father told the outlet that he initially thought the promotion was a bad joke. After looking into the legitimacy of it, he got his wife on board and they decided to go for it.

The doting dad explained that the money they will save by not paying for internet—about $66 a month—will go into a savings account for their daughter.

###

A large, 6,000-person study by Danish researchers about the efficacy of mask-wearing just can’t seem to get published.

A report in Danish newspaper Berlingske says that the Lancet, New England Journal of Medicine, and the American Medical Association have all rejected the study.

One professor conducting the research has not divulged its results, but did give some answers to the newspaper. When asked whether his “controversial” research resulted in showing no significant effect of mask use, the professor replied, “I think that’s a very relevant question you are asking.”

He did add that a fourth journal is currently reviewing the study.

WORTH REMEMBERING: In May of this year, the CDC said on its very own website, that after analyzing 10 studies on the effectiveness of face masks to reduce community infection published between 1946 and 2018, “we found no significant reduction in influenza transmission with the use of face masks.”

###

Markets recovered from an early decline on Thursday as the Dow gained 152 points, the Nasdaq added 21 points and the S&P finished 17 points higher.

First time jobless claims data fueled the uptick as 787,000 new claims were reported last week, well below the forecast of 875,000 such claims.

Remdesivir was approved by the FDA as a virus treatment. Shares of Gilead soared more than 4 percent on the news.

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• Big Brother / CBS / 7:00 pm

• Shark Tank / ABC / 7:00 pm

• World Series: Game 3 / FOX / 7:00 pm

• Undercover Boss/ CBS / 8:00 pm

• 20/20 / ABC / 8:00 pm

• Dateline NBC / NBC / 9:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

Bravo has teamed up with Nocking Point Wines to launch “The Real Housewives Wines.”

Maria Laino DeLuca, the senior vice president of consumer and social marketing for Bravo, said “This pairing celebrates the series and offers an escape in a year when we may not be able to engage with each other face-to-face.”

The line includes white wine, red wine and a rose option, which are all available to purchase online.

###

CBS All Access, which will be Paramount + next year, is developing a new TV series remake of the 1983 hit “Flashdance.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Lynda Obst, an associate producer on the original movie, will serve as executive producer for the series.

Casting details were not shared.

###

“Legally Blonde 3” will officially be hitting theaters on May 2022.

MGM Studios revealed the news in a tweet that read: “Elle Woods is back! Legally Blonde 3 coming May 2022. We rest our case.”

###

Jared Leto will reprise his “The Joker” character for a new version of “Justice League” which is set to debut on HBO Max.

The 48-year-old first played the role in 2016’s “Suicide Squad.”

###

Matthew McConaughey believes people should “embrace” the election results, no matter which way they “play out.”

The actor, who appeared on “Fox & Friends” this week to promote his new book “Greenlights,” said “We’ve got to come together whatever happens in this election right now. We can do better as individuals and as people, as a community, as Americans. We can do better.”

###

Bill Cosby’s reps released a new photo of the disgraced comedian “to reassure his family and supporters that he is doing ok during this pandemic.”

The new pic comes on the heels of Cosby’s latest mugshot which showed the 83-year-old looking less than stellar.

Cosby is serving a three-to-10-year sentence after being convicted for sexual assault.

###

Daisy Edgar-Jones will star as Kya in the film adaptation of “Where the Crawdads Sing.”

The story takes place in the mid-20th century South and centers on Kya, a young woman who is abandoned by her family and has to raise herself all alone in the marshes outside of her small town. However, when her former boyfriend is found dead, Kya is thrust into the spotlight, instantly branded by the local townspeople and law enforcement as the prime suspect for his murder, according to Deadline.

###

These albums are being released today:

Bruce Springsteen, “Letter to You”

Sevendust, “Blood & Stone”

Armored Saint, “Punching the Sky”

Joe Bonamassa, “Royal Tea”

###

Spectrum Originals has given a straight-to-series order to “The Second Wave,” a pandemic-themed drama.

The six-episode series follows an unexpected, deadly second wave of coronavirus outbreak in NYC. It centers around the lives of two neighbors Rachel and Lily, as they navigate quarantine life.

Taylor Schilling will play Lily and Audra McDonald will star as Rachel.

###

The Westminster Kennel Club is heading outdoors.

The organizer of the top show announced this week that next year’s competition will be held at an outdoor property in Tarrytown, New York due to coronavirus concerns.

The move marks the first time in over 100 years that the dog show will not be held at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

The announcement also stated the show would be moved from February to June.

###

The Daily Kardashopus

Kim Kardashian-West quietly settled a $6.1 million lawsuit with the security company who “failed to protect” her during the terrifying robbery in Paris.

Many will remember that in October 2016, Kim was tied up and put in the bathtub of her hotel room by five armed robbers who posed as police officers to gain entry. They left with $10 million worth of jewelry, including Kim’s $5 million diamond ring from her husband, Kanye West.

The reality star was left alone as her bodyguard escorted her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner to a nightclub.

According to The Sun, Kim fired the bodyguard and sued him and his company for negligence.

###

We’ll Never Be Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have launched the website for their nonprofit organization Archewell.

The homepage shares the meaning behind the foundation’s name “arche” a Greek word meaning “source of action” and “well” a “plentiful source of supply.” There is also an email sign-up form on the page. The website will offer services such as support groups, a multimedia educational empire and serve as a wellness site.

The couple first revealed their Archewell foundation in April, just days after stepping down from their roles in the British Royal Family.

###

Sports

Pat Chambers resigned as Penn State’s basketball coach this week, following an internal investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct.

Chambers, who has been at the school for nine years, was coming off the team’s best season under his direction.

During a press conference Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said she woud not disclose the details of the school’s investigation, but did note NCAA matters were “not part of the investigation.”

###

List of the Week

Best Halloween Movies on Hulu (courtesy of Decider.com):

1. The Skull (1965)

2. Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

3. Bug (1975)

4. The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976)

5. The Tenant (1976(

6. Children of the Corn (1984)

7. Evil Dead II (1987)

8. Hellraiser (1987)

9. Stir of Echos (1999)

10. House of 1,000 Corpses (2003)

11. The Host (2007)

12. Let the Right One In (2008)

13. The Cabin in the Woods (2011)

14. Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

15. Tragedy Girls (2017)

16. Ghost Stories (2018)

17. Mom and Dad (2018)

18. Crawl (2019)

19. The Lodge (2019)

20. Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest (2013)

###

Day of the Year

National Boston Cream Pie Day

National Mole Day

National TV Talk Show Host Day

Swallows Depart from San Juan Capistrano Day

National Croc Day

National Paralegal Day Career Careers

Slap Your Annoying Coworker Day

###

On This Date

1813 – An American fur trading post in present-day Oregon surrenders its land to the more organized and powerful British North West Company.

With that, the Brits would dominate control of trade in the Pacific Northwest.

There were still American civilians living in the nearby town of Astoria, coexisting peacefully following the War of 1812. But the royally-chartered Hudson Bay Company functioned as a de facto dictatorship in the region. That would not end until 1846, when the British gave up control of all territory to the south of the 46th parallel to the Americans.

###

1819 – The first boat passes through the Erie Canal. It was called the “Chief Engineer of Rome.”

It was a test trip, to ensure the Canal’s structural integrity.

On board were 70 guests of New York Governor DeWitt Clinton.

###

1855 – Abolitionists in Kansas violently take control of the state government.

After the Kansas-Nebraska Act of 1854, it was decided Nebraska and Kansas would decide individually whether to permit slavery. Pro-slavery contingents from Missouri took the opportunity to violently suppress abolitionists from voting.

Since the election of the pro-slavery government was a fraud, the abolitionists rose up and wrote a new constitution for the state outlawing slavery.

Four years of raids and fighting ensued in the state, which culminated in a nationwide war beginning in 1861 with the secession of the Confederate states.

###

1983 – The American embassy in Beirut is attacked.

A suicide bomber drove 2,000 pounds of explosives into the compound, killing 240 soldiers.

President Reagan called the attack “a vicious, terrorist bombing” in the second sentence of his initial statement to the press.

###

2002 – Muslim extremists from Chechnya take control of a theater in Moscow, holding 700 hostage.

Their immediate demands were for Russian troops to leave Chechnya, which lies inside Russia’s borders but many of whose people desire sovereignty.

Chechnya has a predominately Muslim population.

Russian special forces ultimately stormed the theater, 57 hours later. 2 hostages died.

It was later revealed they used a noxious gas to knock everyone inside unconscious before they entered. It is said the Russian forces then shot anyone they identified as terrorists.

###

2018 – The world’s longest sea-crossing bridge, the Hong Kong Macau Zhuhai bridge, opens to the public. The 55km (34 mile) long bridge-tunnel system consists of a series of three cable-stayed bridges, an undersea tunnel and four artificial islands.

The bridge was designed to last for 120 years and cost 127 billion yuan ($18.8 billion US) to build.

###

Birthdays

Mikey Jimenez – pop singer – 21

Drew Ramos – pop singer – 23

Ireland Baldwin – model – 25

Alvaro Morata – soccer player – 28

Stan Walker – pop singer – 30

Carmella – wrestler – 33

Emilia Clarke – TV actress, “Game of Thrones”, “Terminator Genisys” – 34

Matt Schultz – rock singer – 37

Ryan Reynolds – movie actor, “Deadpool”, “The Proposal” – 44

LaVar Ball – entrepreneur – 53

Lincoln Pierce – cartoonist, “Big Nate series” – 57

Weird Al Yankovic – pop singer – 61

Martin Luther King III – civil rights leader – 63

Ang Lee – director, “Brokeback Mountain”, “Life of Pi” – 66

Pele – soccer player – 80

Born On This Date

Allison Shearmur – American film executive, “Star Wars”, “Jason Borne” – 1963 (d. 2018)

Yvonne Staples – American R&B singer – 1937 (d. 2018)

Johnny Carson – American comedian & TV host – 1925 (d. 2005)

###

Happy Hour

PUMPKIN PIE-TINI

(Courtesy of Godiva)

INGREDIENTS:

1oz Milk Chocolate Liqueur

1oz Rum

Pumpkin puree

DIRECTIONS:

Shake with ice and strain into a chilled martini glass.

Garnish with candy corn.

###