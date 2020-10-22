Oskaloosa News Recap For October 22nd, 2020

Local News

Oskaloosa Fire Chief Talks Fire Safety

Young Ambassadors Contest 2020 – Register Now!

Chamber Seeks Award Nominations

School Board presses forward with building additions

Mahaska County Lawsuit Attempt To Dissolve EMA/911 Proceeding Through Court System

Legion To Collect For Those In Need

Enrollment Growth at William Penn University

Exterior Building Hopes To Help During COVID-19

‘Light The Night’ To Honor Cancer Victims

Oskaloosa Main Street to Hold “Twinkling Twenties” Lighted Christmas Parade in Reverse

National and World News

A Colorado woman has been charged with two misdemeanors after a deer she raised in her home gored her neighbor.

The attack happened last week when a neighbor was out walking her dog. She told officials that she was “surprised to notice” the animal following her before it attacked, knocking her down and “trashing her with its antlers.” The woman was able to get away by ducking between two cars in her garage.

The victim was treated at the hospital for serious cuts to her head, cheek and legs. She was also “severely bruised.”

The deer was euthanized and the woman who housed it, was charged with illegal possession of wildlife and illegally feeding wildlife. The charges carry a fine totaling $1,098.50.

###

Netflix added more subscribers in the first three quarters of 2020 than it did all of last year.

The streaming giant stated that from January through September of this year, it added 28.1 million paid subscriptions, compared to the 27.8 million added in all of 2019.

The boom was no doubt impacted by the coronavirus crisis when millions were forced to stay home.

Netflix projects 6 million new subscribers for the final quarter of the year.

###

Hotels.com is offering a seven-night stay for six on a private island off the coast of Florida next month.

The get away will cost $2,000 for the week, compared to the normal price of $1,400 per night, according to the website.

The deal is only good for one week—November 14-21—just in time for a Friendsgiving vacay.

###

One of the world’s longest flights will soon be returning to the skies.

Singapore Airlines, which has been grounded for months by the coronavirus, announced that its nonstop flight from Singapore to NYC will begin again starting November 9.

The flight from Singapore to Changi Airport to John F. Kennedy International Airport lasts 18 hours and 5 minutes, the return trip lasts 18 hours and 40 minutes.

###

Mouthwash can help in the battle against coronavirus, according to a new study out of Penn State College of Medicine.

For the study, researchers looked at various oral and nasopharyngeal rinses including—baby shampoo, a neti pot, peroxide sore-mouth cleansers and mouthwashes—to see “how well they inactivated human coronaviruses.”

The baby shampoo solution, “which is often used by head and neck doctors to rinse the sinuses, was particularly effective; the solution inactivated greater than 99.9% of human coronavirus after a two-minute contact time,” according to the study

The mouthwash and oral rinses were also effective, with many inactivating “greater than 99.9% of the virus after only 30 seconds of contact time.”

While the study did not specifically look at SARS-CoV-2 aka COVID-19, the novel virus is similar to other human coronaviruses which were tested, “leading researchers to hypothesize that the results would be similar.”

In conclusion, the “amount of virus in an infected person’s mouth could be reduced by using these common over-the-counter products, ultimately helping reduce the spread of the novel virus.”

###

A snowstorm in Minnesota dumped a record-breaking amount of snow across the state Tuesday, knocking out power to thousands and causing hundreds of accidents.

The National Weather Service for the Twin Cities said that 7.9 inches of snow fell at the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport, breaking the previous record of three inches set back on October 20, 1916.

###

A Utah search-and-rescue sergeant whose team assisted in the investigation into the missing hiker in Zion National Park says the details “do not add up.”

Sgt. Darrell Cashin said his team was enlisted to help rangers search for Holly Courtier, a mom from California who went missing on October 6. Since being found on Sunday, Cashin told a local news outlet that he has noticed “discrepancies and questions that do not add up.”

Courtier was found near the Virgin River, which Cashin says if she used that as her water source for the 12-days she was missing, there would have been a “high probability” that she wouldn’t have survived because of the water’s toxic level of cyanobacteria.

Also, Courtier’s daughter claims her mom hit her head and became disorientated, leading to her getting lost. Cashin says, had there been a severe injury specific measures would have been taken—in this case, they weren’t.

Lastly, he is questioning her “decision making regarding her trip to the park.” Cashin said it seems “odd” that she wouldn’t tell anyone in her family about the trip, especially since she “left in the middle of the night.”

###

Purdue Pharma has agreed to plead guilty to three federal criminal charges as part of a settlement of more than $8 billion.

The OxyContin maker is expected to plead guilty to one count of dual-object conspiracy for defrauding the U.S. and to violate the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and two counts of conspiracy to violate the Federal Anti-Kickback Statute, according to Justice Department officials.

A separate criminal investigation into the company’s executives and owners is ongoing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that OxyContin is a powerful prescription painkiller that “helped touch off the opioid epidemic that resulted in nearly 450,000 American deaths between 1999 and 2018.”

###

Markets ticked lower on Wednesday. The Dow dropped 97 points, the Nasdaq fell 31 points and the S&P slid 7 points. Stocks were higher early in the day on optimism of a stimulus deal, but sold off as the session continued.

Shares of Snap surged more than 35 percent after an unexpected earnings result was published. Other companies relying on online advertising also increased on the news, including Twitter and Alphabet.

AstraZeneca sank more than 1 percent after reports surfaced of a virus vaccine trial participant dying although a true cause of death has yet to be made public.

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• Big Brother / CBS / 7:00 pm

• Connecting… / NBC / 7:00 pm

• Thursday Night Football: Giants @ Eagles / FOX / 7:00 pm

• NBC News Special: Debate Preview Special / NBC / 7:30 pm

• CBS News: The Second Presidential Debate / CBS / 8:00 pm

• ABC News: Your Voice Your Vote 2020 / ABC / 8:00 pm

• 2020 Presidential Debate 2: NBC Special / NBC / 8:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

Earlier this week, Twitter dubbed Chris Pratt the “worst” Chris in Hollywood. He was up against Hollywood hunks Chris Pine, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth.

Now, his Marvel co-stars and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger are coming to his defense. Katherine posted, “Is this really what we need? There’s so much going on in the world and people struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday. There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that.”

His co-stars called him “a solid man,” complemented his “heart and worth” and slammed the haters telling them to check their “humanness.”

###

Universal Pictures has plans to wrap up the “Fast & Furious” franchise with two final films.

Justin Lin, who recently finished filming “F9,” is in talks to direct the final two installments and bring a saga—20 years in the making—to a close.

According to Deadline, the two films will focus on franchise patriarch Vin Diesel and bring back Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang.

###

CBS is jumping on the music competition show bandwagon.

The network has teamed up with top producers Brian Gazer, Ron Howard and Simon Cowell for “50 States to Stardom.”

The project, which will narrow contestants down to one act from each state, is being billed as “the next big music competition series.”

###

The cast of “Everybody Loves Raymond” is reuniting for a good cause.

Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett, Monica Horan and creator and Executive Producer Phil Rosenthal will participate in a 90-minute event to honor their late costar Peter Boyle and raise money to battle the disease that took his life.

Boyle died in 2006 after a four-year battle with multiple myeloma, a cancer of the plasma cells in the bone marrow.

The virtual reunion is set for this Friday.

###

Netflix’s “American Murder: The Family Next Door” has become the streamer’s most watched documentary to date.

The doc follows the story of the 2018 Watts family murders. It was released on September 30.

ALSO—The streaming giant scored its second best performing documentary with “The Social Dilemma.” It was watched by 38 million households in its first 28 days.

###

Alicia Quarles is joining the third hour of “Good Morning America.”

Page Six reports that the “DailyMailTV” correspondent will appear on the ABC show twice a week as a contributor.

“GMA3: What You Need To Know” is hosted by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

###

“Peanuts” classic “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will not air on television this year because Apple TV+ purchased the exclusive rights to the cartoon.

The streaming service, which costs $4.99 a month, will allow viewers to enjoy the holiday specials for free on select days, according to Apple.

“The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will be available for free from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be free from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be free to view from Dec. 11 until Dec. 13.

###

The 2020 CMT Music Awards were last night.

Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”), Kane Brown and Ashley McBride hosted the show, live from Nashville.

And the winners are…

Video of the Year — Carrie Underwood, “Drinking Alone”

Female Video of the Year – Carrie Underwood, “Drinking Alone”

Male Video of the Year – Luke Bryan, “One Margarita”

Group Video of the Year — Old Dominion, “One Man Band”

Duo Video of the Year – Dan + Shay, “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

Breakthrough Video of the Year – Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”

Collaborative Video of the Year — Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani, “Nobody But You”

CMT Performance of the Year – CMT Artists of the Year: Chris Young, “Drowning”

###

Dominic West has signed on to play Prince Charles in Season 5 of Netflix’s “The Crown,” according to The Sun.

The royal drama’s fifth season will center on the crumbling marriage between Charles and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) after rumors of infidelity surface about Charles and his former love Camilla Parker Bowles.

###

Netflix has decided not to pick up a second season of the space drama series, “Away.”

Despite the series, which stars Hilary Swank, spending several weeks in the top 10 Nielsen streaming viewership rankings, the streaming giant said it comes down to viewership and cost when making renewal/cancellation decisions.

###

Sports

The Miami Dolphins have named Tua Tagovailoa as their new starter.

The No. 5 overall pick will make his first start as QB on November 1 against the Los Angeles Rams at Hard Rock Stadium, according to ESPN.

Tagovailoa will become the third of four rookie first-round QBs to start for their respective teams in 2020.

Meanwhile—Veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick will be riding the pine.

###

Day of the Year

International Stuttering Awareness Day

National Color Day

National Nut Day

National Make a Dog’s Day

###

On This Date

1797 – The first recorded human parachute jump is made.

Andre Jacques Garnerin leaps out of a hydrogen balloon over Paris, about six-tenths of a mile up.

Garnerin concepted the idea of his parachute while a prisoner in Hungary during the French Revolution.

His design included a canopy 23 feet in diameter connected to a basket by rope.

For his first historical jump, he ascended in a hydrogen balloon. Then bailed out.

It was a hard lesson learned. He landed safely, though a little jarred. He had not thought to let some air vent through the balloon, so he was jolted around violently during the descent.

Five years later, he made another jump from 8,000 feet.

###

1934 – Federal agents kill mobster Charles “Pretty Boy” Floyd in Ohio.

He had been on the run for 4 years, following the massacre of 4 officers at a train station in Kansas City.

Though Floyd was wrapped up in crime, he became a darling of Depression-era Americans, with some stories suggesting he used some of the money he robbed to help those struggling. There is even a line speaking favorably of him in Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath.”

But others knew him to be a ruthless criminal.

Floyd maintained his innocence while a fugitive. His last words insisted his innocence in the officer shooting.

###

1964 – Philosopher and writer Jean-Paul Sartre is awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature, and ostentatiously declines.

Much of his writing discusses existentialism, finding one’s own meaning in life, rejecting the material because it has no significance, blah blah blah.

One of his major works was called “Being and Nothingness,” so, you know, that kind of stuff.

###

1962 – JFK announces to the nation the discovery of Soviet missiles across Cuba, capable of attacking the United States.

The strategy moving forward would be to quarantine Cuba, blockading any more shipments from the USSR.

The announcement came one week after analysts first discovered the weapons from spy plane imagery. For the next six days, may feared the outbreak of nuclear war.

###

1981 – Sugar substitute aspartame is approved by the FDA.

It was discovered as an artificial sweetener in 1965 while being used as an ulcer drug. One researcher found it to be very sweet — 200 more times than sugar, by a certain measurement.

It also had fewer calories than sugar and was marketed as such.

But objections arose in 1974. Over the next 7 years it was further studied and approved for use. It quickly found its way onto restaurant tables, plus in the development in candy, cereal, coffee, pudding, gum, and any other sweet food you can think of.

###

2012 – Taylor Swift releases her 4th studio album, “Red.”

It debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 with the first-week sales of 1.2 million copies. It is Swift’s third consecutive number-one album, making her the first female artist to have two million selling album openings.

###

Birthdays

Zac Hanson – drummer, “Hanson” – 35

Shaggy (Orville Richard Burrell) – Reggae/Pop/R&B singer – 52

Jeff Goldblum – actor – 68

Deepak Chopra – philosopher and writer – 74

Tony Roberts – actor, “Annie Hall” – 81

Christopher Lloyd – actor, “Back to the Future” – 82

Born On This Date

Timothy Leary – Harvard professor who encouraged LSD use – 1920 (d. 1996)

Curly Howard – “Three Stooges” – 1903 (d. 1952)

###