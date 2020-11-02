Oskaloosa News Recap For November 2nd, 2020

Local News

EMA Commission Meets To Discuss COVID-19 Reimbursement

SCRAA Approves Rental Agreements And Enters Closed Session Over Lawsuit

No Changes To Oskaloosa Return To Learn Plan

Mahaska Public Health Talks Latest COVID-19 Information

Local Veteran Honored With Quilt

Oskaloosa Fire Chief Talks Fire Safety

Legion To Collect For Those In Need

Enrollment Growth at William Penn University

‘Light The Night’ To Honor Cancer Victims

Oskaloosa Main Street to Hold “Twinkling Twenties” Lighted Christmas Parade in Reverse

National and World News

A majority of Americans think cooking this year’s Thanksgiving meal will be twice as stressful, according to a new survey.

The survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of HelloFresh, also showed that 18% of the 2,000 respondents said they will be cooking their own feast for the first time this year since they will not be traveling to see family.

Fifty-five percent reported feeling stressed about the thought of venturing out to gather ingredients for the big meal, over fear they may catch the virus and infect their family.

Meanwhile, one in 10 Americans said they will be skipping Thanksgiving festivities altogether this year due to COVID concerns.

###

An American was rescued by the elite SEAL Team Six after being abducted last week in Niger.

The rescue involved the cooperation of the US, Niger and Nigeria governments to quickly get to Philip Walton, 27, before he was moved. A counterterrorism source told ABC News that “all of the captors were dead before they knew what happened.”

Walton, who lives with his wife and young daughter on a farm near Massalata, was kidnapped from his own backyard after assailants asked him for money.

###

The 225,000 couples who were forced to postpone their weddings because of the coronavirus, now owe billions in loans they took out to finance their celebrations, according to Loanry.

The amount averages out to about $16,500 per couple.

According to data from The Knot, 93% of couples in the US made the decision to postpone their wedding celebrations this spring and summer.

###

Nestle recently finalized a deal to acquire Freshly, the US-based meal delivery service, for $950 million.

There could be an additional $550 million paid, if Freshly hits “certain growth targets,” according to the announcement.

The company is projected to make $430 million in sales this year.

###

Animal control officers in Montclair, New Jersey were called to rescue a deer with a Halloween decoration stuck on its head.

Responding officers managed to capture the animal in a net and then were able to free the doe from the plastic pumpkin. Once free, the deer flailed and kicked so much that she was able to break out of the netting on her own.

###

Those planning to travel to New York will be required to take a coronavirus test before coming and again four days after entering the state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo stated that the new orders affect residents who traveled outside the state for more than 24 hours and everyone wanting to visit. New Yorkers who left the state for less than 24 hours do not need to test before returning, but must test after re-entering.

An opt-out option is allowed, but the traveler will then be required to quarantine for 14-days.

The mandate does not apply to New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.

###

What started out as a peaceful gathering of those at a USA Freedom Rally in Beverly Hills soon turned violent after a group of protestors showed up and attacked a pro-Trump member.

The rally, which was organized to support multiple Republican California congressional candidates, was met with anti-Trump protestors and SWAT members who tried to keep the two groups separated over the weekend.

The Beverly Hills Police Department has been on full alert with the upcoming election. They are linking up with other law enforcement personnel and private security companies ahead of Election Day.

Businesses in BH boarded up in preparations for potential unrest.

###

Tropical Storm Eta is expected to become hurricane strength today.

The storm formed in the Caribbean and will likely impact the Central America areas, Honduras and Nicaragua later this week.

This latest storm has tied the record for the most named storms, at 28, in a single Atlantic hurricane season.

###

England is on lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the lockdown Saturday, explaining that it will run through December 2…or longer if the virus infection rates don’t fall quickly enough.

With the new restrictions, bars and restaurants can only offer take-out, non-essential shops must close and people will only be allowed to leave their homes for a shortlist of errands. Salons, gyms, golf courses, pools, bowling alleys, etc. all must close. Unlike the first lockdown however, schools will remain open.

England’s death toll hit 46,700 people, with over 1 million confirmed cases this weekend.

###

Weekend Box Office

10. The New Mutants: $145k (up from 11)

9. Spell: $210k (new)

8. Monsters Inc.: $232k (re-release)

7. The Nightmare Before Christmas: $386k (re-release)

6. Hocus Pocus: $456k (re-release)

5. The Empty Man: $561k (down from 3)

4. Tenet: $885k (down from 4)

3. The War with Grandpa: $1.1 million (down from 2)

2. Honest Thief: $1.4 million (down from 1)

1. Come Play: $3.2 million (new)

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• The Price Is Right At Night / CBS / 7:00 pm

• Dancing With the Stars / ABC / 7:00 pm

• The Voice / NBC / 7:00 pm

• L.A.’s Finest / FOX / 7:00 pm

• Filthy Rich / FOX / 8:00 pm

• The Good Doctor / ABC / 9:00 pm

• The 2020 SNL Election Special / NBC / 9:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

Mariah Carey is ready for Christmas.

The singer took to Instagram to share a fun video of her hit song “All I Want For Christmas is You” as she sits on the floor in front of several decorated Christmas trees.

As the song continues to play, text appears on the screen that reads: “It’s time! (But let’s get through Thanksgiving first).”

###

The “Chappelle Show” will stream on Netflix and HBO Max.

The rival streamers will be splitting the Comedy Central re-reruns as the result of two separate deals.

Dave Chappelle’s show originally aired on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2006.

###

Lori Loughlin reported to prison on Friday to begin her two-month sentence in her college admissions scandal.

The actress will be serving her time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, according to the US Bureau of Prisons. The institution is a low-security federal prison that houses roughly 1,200 female inmates.

It is the same prison where Felicity Huffman served her 11 days for her part in the scandal.

###

Harvey Weinstein accuser Miriam Haley is suing the disgraced movie mogul for what she describes as “lasting injuries.”

Haley, who testified against Weinstein, filed the lawsuit in a Manhattan federal court, seeking unspecified damages for sexual attacks.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence at a maximum-security prison near Buffalo, New York.

###

Sandra Oh and Awkwafina are teaming up for a new Netflix comedy.

The movie will center around a lonely recluse whose life is turned upside down by her chaotic sister who vows to mend their relationship by helping her fulfill her life-long dream of appearing on her favorite gameshow, according to the official description.

Which actress will play which sister was not shared.

###

Chelsea Houska is leaving “Teen Mom.”

The 29-year-old is planning to exit the franchise after 10 seasons, according to her dad Randy Houska.

Chelsea first appeared on MTV’s “16 and Pregnant” in 2009, which followed her pregnancy journey and the birth of her daughter Aubree. She joined “Teen Mom 2” in 2011.

###

Leah Remini’s Scientology docuseries is now available to stream on Netflix.

The series, which became an instant hit on A&E four years ago, focuses on the Church of Scientology and its alleged sins.

Remini has been a vocal member against the Church since leaving in 2013.

###

Jennifer Lopez and Armie Hammer are set to star in the upcoming action-comedy “Shotgun Wedding.”

The pair will play engaged couple Darcy and Tom, who get more than they bargained for during their destination wedding, according to Deadline.

###

Many celebrities dressed up for the Halloween weekend. Some of the best dressed included:

Stephen Curry and family as vampires.

Russell Wilson and Ciara as Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson.

Thomas Rhett’s three girls were the Sanderson Sisters from “Hocus Pocus.”

Chrissy Teigen was a Swan Princess, while her husband John Legend dressed as Spidey.

Kelsea Ballerini dressed as a “Karen,” complete with a bottle of wine and a shirt that read, “I need to speak to the manager.”

Dozens of celebs also dressed as Joe Exotic and Carol Baskin from the hit Netflix series “Tiger King.”

###

Sacha Baron Cohen donated $100k to the church of a woman tricked into being in “Borat 2.”

Jeanise Jones, 62, thought she had been recruited by her church to mentor a teen named “Tutar” who recently came to the US with her father. Jones didn’t find out until the release of the film that “Tutar” was an actress and the man she believed to be her father was actually Cohen.

Jones was hailed by many as the “hero,” “moral compass” and “breakout star” of the film.

###

Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain undefeated after narrowly beating the Baltimore Ravens 28-24 on Sunday.

The game went back and forth, with an early pick-6 by the Steelers. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson threw a touchdown on the next drive to tie the game.

With the win, the Steelers take control of the AFC North.

###

Day of the Year

National Deviled Egg Day

National Ohio Day

Color the World Orange Day

Job Action Day

Traffic Directors Day

Recreation Day

###

On This Date

1889 – North and South Dakota become the 39th and 40th states admitted to the union.

The Dakotas became populated by Americans after railroads were laid and transportation of goods became easier and cheaper, in the late 19th century.

The Enabling Act of 1889 built the framework to admit these states, as well as Montana and Washington. Following Benjamin Harrison’s election, he officially admitted North and South Dakota to the Union.

Since then, there’s been animosity over which was actually admitted first. President Harrison wanted the official signed documents to declare the states pulled at random. No one knows which was officially first — but since N comes before S alphabetically, North Dakota usually gets credit for being Number 39.

###

1947 – Howard Hughes’ “Spruce Goose” takes flight.

It was the largest aircraft ever built. Hughes designed the project, and was at the helm for the maiden flight.

It had been commissioned in 1941, at the outset of America’s entrance into World War II. $23 million and 5 years later, it was finished, after fighting ended.

###

1948 – President Truman holds the presidency, after defeating Thomas Dewey.

Truman won by just more than two million votes.

It was a squeaker election, but many had thought the win was a lock for Dewey. The Chicago Tribune infamously pulled the trigger on the wrong headline before the results were in: Dewey Defeats Truman.

###

1959 – Charles Van Doren admits to Congress that the game show “Twenty One” was rigged, and that he had been given the questions and their answers before appearing on the show.

“Twenty One” celebrated great ratings and regular captive audiences, but it turned out the progression of contestants through the ranks was entirely rigged.

Van Doren would go on to be a well-published academic and writer, who actively edited the Encyclopedia Britannica.

###

2000 – The first short-term residents of the International Space Station enter the orbiting capsule.

One American and two Russians began the four-month mission. They were running on limited power and living out of only two rooms. In December, Shuttle Endeavor would arrive carrying full solar panels, in order to allow expansion and full power.

###

2016 – The Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game 7 of the World Series.

The win marked the Cubs’ first title in 108 years.

###

Birthdays

Nelly (Cornell Iral Haynes, Jr) – rapper – 46

David Schwimmer – actor, “Friends” – 54

KD Lang – singer/songwriter – 59

Pat Buchanan – former GOP presidential candidate – 82

Born On This Date

Burt Lancaster – actor – 1913 (d. 1994)

Warren Harding – POTUS 29 – 1865 (d. 1923)

James K. Polk – POTUS 11 – 1795 (d. 1849)

Marie Antoinette – French queen – 1755 (d. 1793)

Daniel Boone – frontiersman – 1734 (d. 1820)

###

Deaths

Sean Connery has died.

The iconic actor, known best for his portrayal of James Bond, passed away in his sleep at his home in the Bahamas Friday night.

He was 90.

###

Herb Adderley has died.

Adderley, who was a part of six different championship teams from 1961 to 1971 including the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys, passed away on Friday. A cause of death was not shared.

He was 81.

###