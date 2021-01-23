Oskaloosa News Recap For January 22nd, 2021

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Local News

Plans Are Getting Hammered Out To Help Make A Southeast Connector A Reality

Ecumenical Cupboard Helping Individuals Impacted By Pandemic

Iowa hospitals’ financial losses mount amid COVID-19

United Way Of Mahaska County Playing Role In COVID-19 Help

2021 Eggs And Issues Set

Oskaloosa Fire Chief Talks Fire Safety

Local Sports

Indians Network

Statesmen Sports Network

North Mahaska Warhawks

Oskaloosa News Links

Obituaries

Radar and Road Conditions

Local Traffic Cameras

National and World News

A woman from California, who was charged with attempted murder after intentionally running over Trump supporters with her vehicle last year, is facing new charges in connection with another anti-Trump incident.

Tatiana Rita Turner, 40, has been hit with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon after a “months-long review of video evidence” that shows her using a four-foot-long rod to “repeatedly” beat two men who were lying on the ground after being attacked by other protestors.

Turner, who has previous felony convictions for drug sales and domestic violence, faces seven years to life plus 26 years, if convicted on all charges.

###

Three soldiers were killed after their helicopter crashed in upstate New York on Wednesday evening.

The UH-60 medical evacuation chopper was on a routine training mission when it crashed, according to New York authorities.

Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered all state flags to be lowered to half-staff yesterday.

###

The Los Angeles county superspreader task force is cracking down on underground parties.

Last week, the task force broke up three parties, resulting in 137 arrests. One of the shindigs was a “stripper party” at a flower shop in southeast LA County.

According to authorities, “Inside the flower shop, there were in excess of 50 partygoers, most of whom were not wearing masks. All of whom were arrested and issued a promise to appear.”

Per LA County’s “Safer at Home” order, all gatherings with people from more than one household are prohibited EXCEPT for outdoor religious services and outdoor “political expression events.”

###

Rioters in downtown Seattle caused damage to the city following Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Multiple sites were vandalized, including an Amazon Go store and a Starbucks. Windows were also shattered at the William Kenzo Nakamura Courthouse.

The group gathered to protest the new President and law enforcement, according to multiple outlets. Innocent bystanders were also attacked in the melee and an American flag was lit on fire in the middle of an intersection.

About 200 miles south in Portland, another group of protestors clashed with officers as they marched to the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Oregon. Along the way, windows were smashed and buildings were covered with graffiti.

###

Netflix has launched a worldwide test of “Shuffle Play.”

The feature, designed for indecisive subscribers, starts streaming a random title based on their viewing history or playlists.

The goal is to encourage Netflix users to watch more content on the service and get hooked on a new show or movie.

###

A red kangaroo is drawing lots of attention for one unusual feature: its all-white fur.

The joey, born recently at a New York zoo, was removed from his mother’s pouch for medical inspection this week and zoo keepers were shocked to see its fur was completely white.

Zoo officials said the coloration was the result of a rare mutation called leucism, which causes a loss of pigmentation.

In a Facebook post, the zoo said they are not aware of any other case of a “leucistic red kangaroo in the United States, proving just how rare [the] occurrence is.”

###

Americans filed 900,000 applications for unemployment benefits last week, a slight drop from the previous week which saw 926,000 applications.

The feds have now reported about 75.6 million jobless claims over the course of the coronavirus crisis. That is about 47% of the nation’s workforce.

Jobless claims have remained above the pre-pandemic record of 695,000 for 44 consecutive weeks, according to Bloomberg.

###

A Milwaukee man was driving without a license when he struck and killed Joe Daniels, dean of Marquette University’s College of Business Administration.

Jordan G. Jones was charged this week with hit-and-run resulting in death and driving with a suspended license causing death in the Feb. 11 crash near the university. Prosecutors said Jones’ girlfriend was arrested at the scene because the pair told officers that she had been driving. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports that she later told investigators that Jones was the one driving and made her switch seats with him because he is a felon.

Neither of them helped the 60-year-old Daniels after the crash.

If convicted, Jones faces up to 31 years in prison.

###

Florida’s “Monkey Whisperer” has been charged with conspiracy and trafficking for allegedly shipping primates, including endangered species to clients all over the country.

Prosecutors arrested Jimmy Wayne Hammonds, 57, for allegedly shipping a capuchin monkey to a customer in California and endangered cotton-top tamarins to clients in Alabama, South Carolina and Wisconsin, according to the US Attorney’s Office in Florida.

Prosecutors told Page Six that Hammonds, who has been breeding primates since 2017, tried to persuade at least one of his customers to lie about where she got her animals from.

In total, he faces seven-counts including, trafficking, witness tampering, and violations of the Endangered Species Act. He faces more than 30 years in prison if convicted.

###

Although markets closed with mixed results on Thursday, both the Nasdaq and S&P finished at record marks. The Nasdaq Composite moved higher 73 points, while the S&P 500 added just one point, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 12 points.

First time jobless claims fell from last week, but were reported to be almost a million claimants.

United Airlines tanked 5.2 percent after reporting its fourth losing quarter in a row. During 2020, the airline lost almost 28 dollars per share.

###

A single Powerball ticket — sold in Maryland — matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winner has the option of the $731.1 million jackpot or one lump sum of $546.8 million.”

This is only the fourth time the jackpot has ever crossed $700 million.

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

MacGyver / CBS / 7:00 pm

Shark Tank / ABC / 7:00 pm

The Blacklist / NBC / 7:00 pm

Friday Night SmackDown / FOX / 7:00 pm

Magnum P.I. / CBS / 8:00 pm

20/20 / ABC / 8:00 pm

Dateline NBC / NBC / 8:00 pm

Blue Bloods / CBS / 9:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

HBO Max released the cast for its reboot of the popular 1980s sitcom “Head of the Class.”

Jorge Diaz, Dior Goodjohn, Brandon Severs, Christa Miller and newcomer Adrian Matthew Escalona join previously announced Isabella Gomez, Gavin Lewis and Jolie Hoang-Rappaport.

The comedy series revolves around a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge in teacher Alicia Adams, who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life, according to the show’s official description.

###

Joe Exotic is lashing out at former President Donald Trump after being passed over for a pardon.

The “Tiger King” star released a statement on his Twitter account seething at Trump for refusing to commute his sentence in a murder-for-hire plot claiming he was denied for being “too innocent” and “too gay.”

Exotic’s team reportedly had a limo ready and waiting outside the prison this week expecting a pardon from the President. They had also pre-recorded a thank you video to send to Trump.

###

Arnold Schwarzenegger received his first dose of the COVID vaccine this week.

The actor pulled into Dodger Stadium to get the jab, during which he dropped two famous movie lines.

He told the person administering the vaccine “put that needle down!” which is a reference to his film “Jingle All the Way.” He also said, “Come with me if you want to live,” which is what the Terminator told Sarah Connor in the legendary sequel.

One can only hope that before leaving, he told them “I’ll be back”…in about three weeks.

###

Mossimo Giannulli has been released from solitary confinement and placed in a minimum-security area of the prison.

Us Weekly reports that the 57-year-old had to spend an “extended period” in quarantine after being exposed to other prisoners who had tested positive for COVID.

Giannulli has requested to serve the remainder of his 5-month sentence at home after calling solitary confinement “far more extreme than what the court recommended.”

###

These albums are being released today:

Bicep, “Isles”

Wardruna, “Kvitravn”

The Dead Daisies, “Holy Ground”

Moon Taxi, “Silver Dream”

Bugzy Malone, “The Resurrection”

LOVA, “Grown-ish”

Rhye, “Home”

The Lonely Brave, “The Hope List”

Lil Skies, “Unbothered”

###

Drake has decided to postpone the release of his album “Certified Lover” for a second time.

The rapper had originally planned to drop the new music last summer, but then bumped it to this month before once again deciding to postpone the release.

The Daily Mail reports that the second delay is due to personal reasons, which includes the singer having suffered a serious knee injury and subsequent surgery.

An exact date for the release was not shared, but it will be sometime this year.

###

My Pillow creator Mike Lindell had a secret nine month romance with actress Jane Krakowski.

The DailyMail.com reports that the pair were an “open secret” in New York’s West Village and regularly seen in “each other’s company.”

One insider said friends of Krakowski’s were “shocked to hear” that she was involved with such an outspoken Trump supporter, as she was “such an icon in the gay community.” Another source told the outlet that the pair had known each other for eight years before Lindell started “showering her with gifts and flowers.”

The short-lived romance ended this past summer after a drama-filled weekend at Krakowski’s rented Hampton’s beach house, according to the outlet.

When asked about the relationship, Krakowski denied knowing Lindell, while he claimed to have never heard of her.

###

Netflix hit “Bridgerton” has been given a second season.

According to the announcement, Season 2 will chronicle the pursuit of a suitable marriage for the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey.

The series is based on the books by Julia Quinn.

###

Discovery+ has picked up a documentary about a controversial plastic surgeon known for live streaming procedures on social media.

“They Call Me Dr. Miami” tells the story of how Dr. Michael Salzhauer became one of the most controversial and famous plastic surgeons in the US while also being a devoted husband, a father of five, and a conservative Orthodox Jew.

The documentary is set to air on Feb. 11.

###

Another “Game of Thrones” prequel is in the works at HBO.

George R.R. Martin’s series “Tales of Dunk and Egg,” which takes place 90 years before “A Song of Ice and Fire,” is in early development, according to Variety. The three books “The Hedge Knight,” “The Sworn Sword” and “The Mystery Knight” tell the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and Aegon V Targaryen (Egg).

Insiders told the outlet that the show will feature one-hour episodes, “but does not yet have any writers or talent signed on.”

“Tales of Dunk and Egg” is the second “GOT” prequel to be made into a TV series. An adaptation of “House of Dragon” is currently in the works at HBO and set to debut next year.

###

Sports

The 11-5 Tampa Buccaneers will take on the 13-3 Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field this weekend. The Packers are the three-point favorite over the Buccaneers.

The 13-3 Buffalo Bills will head to Arrowhead Stadium to play the 14-2 Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are also favored to win by three points.

WORTH NOTING: If the Buccaneers win, they will be the first team to ever play in the Super Bowl on their home field.

###

List of the Week

These 11 countries have remained COVID-free.

The Cook Islands – Population: 17,000

Tuvalu – Population: 11,500

Tonga – Population: 104,000

Pitcairn Islands – Population: 50

Palau – Population: 17,900

Niue – Population: 1,624

Nauru – Population: 12,700

Kiribati – Population: 116,000

Tokelau – Population: 1,411

Micronesia – Population: 112,000

Turkmenistan – Population: 5 million

###

Day of the Year

Answer Your Cat’s Questions Day

Celebration of Life Day

Come in From the Cold Day

Dance of the Seven Veils Day

National Hot Sauce Day

National Blonde Brownie Day

National Polka Dot Day

Roe vs. Wade Day

###

On This Date

1901 – Queen Victoria dies, ending the longest reign in British history.

She is credited with maintaining the legacy of the British monarchy while other European states sought revolution and democracy.

The British parliament evolved into a freer political system with time.

###

1919 – Representatives of both the Ukrainian’s People’s Republic and West Ukrainian’s People’s Republic sign the Act Zluky.

Both states emerged from the turmoil of the First World War and the October Revolution as far-left states.

As Soviet influence increased, the West state threw in with the communists. The other country was strong-armed into Soviet control.

By signing the Act Zluky, the Soviets unified the two countries as a Soviet Republic. But the union wouldn’t last long. One fragment of the country would split off into Poland.

With World War II brewing, it didn’t matter much anyway.

###

1973 – President Johnson dies.

Following his stint in the White House, he retired to his ranch in Texas, where he took on construction projects and maintained the animals.

The day before his fatal heart attack, he attended the inauguration of Richard Nixon, who spoke of peace in Vietnam and dismantling Johnson’s Great Society. The next day, Johnson kicked the bucket.

###

1973 – Same day: The Supreme Court hands down Roe v. Wade, making abortion legal federally.

By 1900, most states had outlawed abortion, which were strengthened in many state legislatures in the 1930s. Meanwhile, on the coasts, pro-life laws were dismantled.

The Justices leveraged the Fourteenth Amendment and the right to privacy to rule in favor of Jane Roe, whose real name was Norma McCorvey.

###

2010 – Conan O’Brien ends his brief run as host of The Tonight Show.

NBC promised him the show when Jay Leno started talk of retirement several years earlier. Leno wasn’t quite ready to hang up his hat, and took an earlier time slot with a similar show format.

Soon, Conan’s ratings would flounder, and NBC executives wanted to move Leno to a half-hour slot before Conan as a lead-in. But Conan wouldn’t have it; hosting the Tonight Show was his dream, and changing its historic time slot and format just didn’t sit right.

NBC ended up paying him a reported $30 million to leave the show.

###

Birthdays

Ricky Garcia – pop singer – 22

Logic – rapper – 31

Ray Rice – former NFL player – 34

Shane Long – soccer player – 34

Ben Taylor – folk singer – 44

Gabriel Macht – TV actor, “Suits”, “Love & Other Drugs” – 49

Guy Fieri – chef – 53

Diane Lane – movie actress, “The Outsiders”, “Under the Tuscan Sun” – 56

DJ Jazzy Jeff – DJ – 56

Linda Blair – movie actress, “The Exorcist”, “Savage Streets” – 62

Steve Perry – rock singer – 72

Born On This Date

Michael Hutchence – rock singer – 1960 (d. 1997)

John Hurt – movie actor, “Alien”, “Hellboy” – 1940 (d. 2017)

Sam Cooke – soul singer – 1931 (d. 1964)

D.W. Griffith – American film director & producer, “Birth of a Nation” – 1875 (d. 1948)

###

Happy Hour

KAHLUA MOONSHINE MARTINI

(Courtesy of Poet in the Pantry)

INGREDIENTS:

1 part Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur

1 part moonshine

DIRECTIONS:

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.

Pour Kahlua and moonshine over the ice.

Cover and shake for 20 seconds.

Strain into a martini glass.

Sip and enjoy!

###