Oskaloosa Man Struck By Vehicle On Wednesday Morning

Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

Wednesday, January 11th, 2023

On Wednesday, January 11th, 2023, at approximately 9:00 a.m., members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office, Mahaska Health Ambulance Service, and Oskaloosa Fire Department were dispatched to the 2000 block of Suffolk Road in rural Mahaska County. The first responders were dispatched to this location on a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

Upon the Sheriff’s Office arrival, it was discovered that an adult male was trapped underneath a 2003 Chevy Trailblazer within the roadway. Deputies were able to get the vehicle off the male. Life-saving measures were then started. The subject was transported to Mahaska Health Partnership Hospital and later life-flighted to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines in serious condition.

The victim of this accident was identified as 80-year-old Alvern Boetsma of Oskaloosa. The driver of the car was identified as 36-year-old Jennifer Allen of Oskaloosa. The preliminary investigation into this matter indicates that the car driven by Allen backed from a private driveway into the roadway, striking Boetsma, who was walking in the roadway. The investigation into this matter is continuing.

In addition to the Mahaska Health Ambulance Service and the Oskaloosa Fire Department, the Sheriff’s Office was assisted by members of the Iowa State Patrol and the Oskaloosa Police Department.