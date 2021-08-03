Oskaloosa Man Facing Federal Charges

Michigan – According to Federal Court documents, Dennis Patrick Reid, 46, of Oskaloosa, faces charges after his arrest on Friday.

The criminal complaint was filed in federal court last week and unsealed recently.

The charges are as follows;

18 U.S.C §2422(b) – Using any facility or means of interstate commerce to knowingly persuade, induce, entice or coerce a minor to engage in any criminal sexual activity, or attempting to do so

18 U.S.C §2423(b) – Traveling in interstate commerce with a motivating purpose of engaging in any sexual act, as defined in Section 2246, with a person under 18 or attempting to do so

A Homeland Security Investigator says he pretended to be the parent of a 12-year-old girl on a website.

Reid is alleged to have driven from Oskaloosa to Grandville, Michigan, at the end of July to have sex with the girl.

The complaint contains text stated to have been the conversations with the undercover agent that included explicit descriptions of planned sex acts.

Reid was taken into custody in West Michigan on Friday, appearing in court later that same day.

He’s scheduled to be back in court on August 4th, 2021.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.