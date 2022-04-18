Oskaloosa Main Street Welcomes New Director

by Ken Allsup

April 17th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Oskaloosa Main Street is a storied institution in Iowa, one of the first in Iowa.

Amy Brainard is the new director for the Main Street Program in Oskaloosa after being involved with the 4H program in Mahaska County for the past decade.

Brainard sees the opportunity to help lead the Main Street Project as a continuation of her event planning and professional development.

Being a part of the Iowa State University Extension Office allowed her to see and interact with programs like the Great Iowa Road Trip, which helped connect area explorers with area businesses that offer unique shopping experiences.

She can now bring that experience to the Oskaloosa Main Street program, and she recently enjoyed it from that different perspective.

Local community events like Sweet Corn Serenade, Art on the Square, and Christmas Parade, are something Brainard has always enjoyed which the Mahaska Chamber and Development Group have always done.

As a mother, she’s been coordinating everything for her family, and it often bumped into the 4H world that she also helped to coordinate. The move to the Main Street program is something she hopes will allow her more opportunities to be a part of her children’s activities than the coordinator.

“That’s been my life for the last 18 years,” says Brainard of her time at the Iowa State Extension Office, where she helped plan the events and exhibits at the Southern Iowa Fair. “I’m used to doing that kind of multitasking and juggling of the plates, so to speak. So I feel that’s well prepared me for this role.”

Brainard is confident that her previous nearly two decades of work have equipped her with the skills needed to help Oskaloosa Main Street continue its future success.

Brainard is replacing Reuter, who served the community through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuter was Emily Brown’s replacement, who had left the program in December of 2019 after finding employment opportunities elsewhere. Brown served as Main Street Director beginning in September 2017.

After serving the community for several years as the events coordinator, Karen Hafner became the Main Street Director at the beginning of 2014.

You can find out more about the Oskaloosa Main Street program by visiting their website at – https://www.mahaskachamber.org/mainstreet/