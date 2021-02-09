Oskaloosa Main Street Announces Theme for 2021 Lighted Christmas Parade

February 8, 2021(Oskaloosa, Iowa) – Oskaloosa Main Street’s Lighted Christmas Parade Committee met following a successful 2020 parade, which was held in “reverse” format as a drive-thru downtown Lighted Christmas Display due to COVID-19. Feeling optimistic and hopeful that the parade will return in its traditional glory this year, the committee discussed and voted on the theme for the 2021Lighted Christmas Parade to be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Oskaloosa Main Street’s 34th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade theme will be “Miracle on Market Street.” The theme is a spin on the “Miracle on 34thStreet” film and ties in with the event’s 34thconsecutive year. Parade organizers are excited to see decorations and float ideas sparked by classic holiday movies, Oskaloosa’s downtown history along Market Street, and different takes on the meaning of “miracle.” Maybe your miracle is a nativity scene. Or something wonderful that happened despite the challenges of the pandemic, or someone heroic who helped make it happen. Perhaps the best miracle of all is gathering once again around City Square Park for a beloved parade tradition.

The weeklong holiday festivities will include the Young Ambassadors Contest, Women’s Holiday Luncheon, Window, and Home Decorating Contests, Merry Little Downtown Christmas, and other activities downtown and in Penn Central Mall. As in years past, plans are underway for other events throughout Oskaloosa in conjunction with the Lighted Christmas Parade. As you begin plans for related activities, please contact Oskaloosa Main Street to have these events placed in the Holiday Happenings brochure.

Main Street events are not possible without the tireless energy and spirit of our volunteers. Many volunteers are needed to make each event a success. To learn more about getting involved, contact Jessica Reuter, Oskaloosa Main Street Director, at jreuter@mahaskachamber.orgor call the Mahaska Chamber at 641-672-2591.