Oskaloosa Little League Wants Every Child To Have An Opportunity To Play

by Ken Allsup

February 25th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – As Oskaloosa Little League organizers Tina Schaffner and Shawn Maxwell sat down with us to talk about the upcoming Little League season, snow was falling, and an unseasonably cold chill was prevalent.

Schaffner says they want to help increase the number of youth participating in the Little League program, which is down from previous seasons. One of those ways is helping folks know that registration is open and will close on March 6th.

“I do want to mention that if there is a kid who can’t afford to play, we understand that, and we do have scholarships, says Schaffner. She also noted that MCRF also has extra equipment available to those who may need cleats, bats, gloves, etc.

If the registration cost is an issue, scholarships are available to help every kid play.

Registration has been extended until March 6th, 2022, and you can sign up or get additional information on their website by clicking – HERE

It may seem early for registration, but there will be a lot of prep work in March to prepare for the season when it starts in April.

Since COVID-19 impacted the world in 2020, that season was lost to the pandemic. The Oskaloosa Little League did play in 2021, but numbers were also down.

“We don’t want to miss a kid in Oskaloosa that wants to play. We want them out there on the fields. We want them with their team and having fun,” added Schaffner.

Besides the kids, volunteers are needed as well. They also need umpires, which is common among many sporting events today. “We do pay umpires. We’re one of the little leagues that we can afford that, and we do pay them because we want quality umps,” Schaffner explained.

“The reason we have the extra funding to pay the umpires is that we have community support,” said Maxwell. “It’s now we’re in a situation where we’re trying to get the youth more involved.”

Along with the earlier mentioned website, you can find out more information by visiting them on Facebook – HERE.