Oskaloosa Lighted Parade And Activity Awards 2019

Awards 2019 From over 70 entries the Main Street Lighted Christmas Parade Winners are as follows:

Outstanding

Outstanding Individual/Family—Charles VanZante

Outstanding Musical Entry – Oskaloosa High School Band

Outstanding Out of Town — Ajinomoto

Outstanding Use of Animals – Diamonds ‘n Dust Equestrian Drill Team

Outstanding Church – 1st Christian Church

Outstanding Non-Profit – Oskaloosa Scouts

Outstanding Small Business – Debbie’s Celebration Barn

Outstanding Medium Business – Hospice of the Midwest

Outstanding Large Business – Mahaska Health

 

Most Outstanding

Most Outstanding Individual/Family – Rozenboom Sister Elves

Most Outstanding Musical Entry – WPU Athletic Bands

Most Outstanding Out of Town – KIIC 96.7 Radio

Most Outstanding Use of Animals – Skunk River Drafts

Most Outstanding Church – 1st Assembly of God

Most Outstanding Non-Profit – Southern Iowa Fair Queen

Most Outstanding Small Business – Mandi’s School of Dance

Most Outstanding Medium Business – Mahaska Drug

Most Outstanding Large Business – Clow Valve

 

“Judges Choice” – OACDG Diplomats

“Children’s Choice — Musco

 

1st Place Window Display — Town Square Dental

 

“Home Decorating Contest” Winners

Griswold Award – Kurt & Susan Kollasch, 708 South M. St.

Most Festive – Ben & Mindy Hoskinson, 2166 Forrest Ave.

Best in Show  — Jim & Karen Powell, 1226 N Market St.

Best Decorated Block – Arbor Trace Drive

 

Festival of Trees Winners                

Best use of theme “Winter Nights & Magical Lights” – Oskaloosa Herald

Most creative — Brushed by Jude/Judy Groenendyk (& New Hope)

People’s Choice — MidwestOne Bank

Children’s Choice — Bank Iowa

 

Best Overall 3rd Place — Dena VanEngelenhoven/Deb Bruxvoort

Best Overall 2nd Place — Bank Iowa

Best Overall 1st Place — Musco Control Link

 

Habitat For Humanity Gingerbread House Contest Winners:

1st Place– Kate McBurney

2nd Place — “Lisa’s Gang”

 

