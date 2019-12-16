Oskaloosa Lighted Parade And Activity Awards 2019
Awards 2019 From over 70 entries the Main Street Lighted Christmas Parade Winners are as follows:
Outstanding
Outstanding Individual/Family—Charles VanZante
Outstanding Musical Entry – Oskaloosa High School Band
Outstanding Out of Town — Ajinomoto
Outstanding Use of Animals – Diamonds ‘n Dust Equestrian Drill Team
Outstanding Church – 1st Christian Church
Outstanding Non-Profit – Oskaloosa Scouts
Outstanding Small Business – Debbie’s Celebration Barn
Outstanding Medium Business – Hospice of the Midwest
Outstanding Large Business – Mahaska Health
Most Outstanding
Most Outstanding Individual/Family – Rozenboom Sister Elves
Most Outstanding Musical Entry – WPU Athletic Bands
Most Outstanding Out of Town – KIIC 96.7 Radio
Most Outstanding Use of Animals – Skunk River Drafts
Most Outstanding Church – 1st Assembly of God
Most Outstanding Non-Profit – Southern Iowa Fair Queen
Most Outstanding Small Business – Mandi’s School of Dance
Most Outstanding Medium Business – Mahaska Drug
Most Outstanding Large Business – Clow Valve
“Judges Choice” – OACDG Diplomats
“Children’s Choice — Musco
1st Place Window Display — Town Square Dental
“Home Decorating Contest” Winners
Griswold Award – Kurt & Susan Kollasch, 708 South M. St.
Most Festive – Ben & Mindy Hoskinson, 2166 Forrest Ave.
Best in Show — Jim & Karen Powell, 1226 N Market St.
Best Decorated Block – Arbor Trace Drive
Festival of Trees Winners
Best use of theme “Winter Nights & Magical Lights” – Oskaloosa Herald
Most creative — Brushed by Jude/Judy Groenendyk (& New Hope)
People’s Choice — MidwestOne Bank
Children’s Choice — Bank Iowa
Best Overall 3rd Place — Dena VanEngelenhoven/Deb Bruxvoort
Best Overall 2nd Place — Bank Iowa
Best Overall 1st Place — Musco Control Link
Habitat For Humanity Gingerbread House Contest Winners:
1st Place– Kate McBurney
2nd Place — “Lisa’s Gang”