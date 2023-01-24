Oskaloosa JV Boys Keep Their Foot On The Gas Over Indianola

by Jakob Hasley

The JV boys basketball team took on Indianola for the second time this season. The first game was lost because of self-inflicted mistakes, so the Indians looked to correct those and come out with a different approach this time around. It was a tightly contested game early as the first quarter ended in a 3-9 score with Indianola ahead. After this quarter though, the Osky Indians stood up to the challenge, played great defense and attacked the basket. Because of this effort the Indians were able to come back and take the lead at half, 16-13. We talked at half time about how we needed to keep the foot on the pedal and never let off. I felt like they really took that message to heart and played that way. The JV Indians really took control of this game in the second half as they had a 42-23 lead with 5 minutes left in the 4th quarter. Inspired defense, along with confident shooting, and taking care of the ball allowed us to play together in a way we have not yet this season. Indianola is an athletic team with good shooters all over, they had a late push in the 4th to keep the Indians on their toes, but after all was said and done they were able to put the game away at the end with rebounds and free throws. The final score was 47-38 in an Oskaloosa victory. The JV squad takes on a DCG team who escaped by just 1 point in the last contest. We look to keep this same energy to Grimes and come home with another revenge victory.