Oskaloosa JV Boys Fall To Pella

by Jakob Hasley

The JV boy’s basketball team took on Pella on Thursday night. It was another night of being short-handed against a skilled, athletic Pella squad. It was 10-7 Pella after one before the lack of numbers started to show for the Indians. The gas slowly ran out on us as the final score would end up in a 57-26 loss. I am proud of the way we kept fighting and kept our heads up. There is not one player that steps on the court for this JV squad that has bad body language. I told the team that there are no lessons learned in luxury. Adversity is something they will have to face the rest of the season due to injuries and sheer lack of numbers in our program right now. It will also be something that they will always have to face in their lives, they will be better from these lessons. They get better as basketball players and as men every time we go out and compete. The JV Indians will face Indianola at home Monday night.