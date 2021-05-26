Oskaloosa Indians Varsity Takes Victory Over Knoxville

by Bill Almond

Oskaloosa Indians Varsity wins contest against Knoxville on Tuesday, 5-4

Oskaloosa Indians Varsity took the lead for good with four runs in the fifth inning. In the fifth Jarrett Czerwinski singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.

Marcus Fresquez got the win for Oskaloosa Indians Varsity. The pitcher surrendered two runs on four hits over two and a third innings. Czerwinski threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Czerwinski recorded the last three outs to earn the save for Oskaloosa Indians Varsity.

Niko Lacoma started the game for Knoxville. The bulldog went four and a third innings, allowing four runs on three hits and striking out one. Dakota Ramsey threw two and two-thirds innings in relief.

Wes Wilcox started the game for Oskaloosa Indians Varsity. The righty lasted three and two-thirds innings, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out three and walking one

Oskaloosa Indians Varsity scattered six hits in the game. Aiden North and Czerwinski each managed multiple hits for Oskaloosa Indians Varsity. Czerwinski and North all had two hits to lead Oskaloosa Indians Varsity.

Knoxville had seven hits in the game. Evan Eck and Bode Cox all had multiple hits for Knoxville.