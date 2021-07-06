Oskaloosa Indians Varsity Loses Lead Early In Defeat

by Bill Almond

Oskaloosa Indians Varsity fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 6-0 loss to Dallas Center-Grimes on Friday. Dallas Center-Grimes scored on a double by Isaac Short and a double by Huston Halverson in the second inning.

The Oskaloosa Indians Varsity struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Dallas Center-Grimes, giving up six runs.

In the second inning, Dallas Center-Grimes got their offense started when Short doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.

A single by Marcus Fresquez in the second inning was a positive for Oskaloosa Indians Varsity.

Trevor Hamil got the start for Dallas Center-Grimes. The bulldog surrendered zero runs on three hits over seven innings, striking out six and walking one.

W

es Wilcox led things off on the mound for Oskaloosa Indians Varsity. The pitcher lasted four innings, allowing six hits and four runs while striking out one and walking one. Jarrett Czerwinski threw three innings in relief.

W

yatt Grubb, Fresquez, and Landon Briggs each managed one hit to lead Oskaloosa Indians Varsity.

Clayton Campidilli went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Dallas Center-Grimes in hits. Dallas Center-Grimes didn’t commit a single error in the field. Hamil had three chances in the field, the most on the team.