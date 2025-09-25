Oskaloosa Homecoming 2025 – A Blast from the Past
Homecoming Court Announced
OSKALOOSA, IOWA — Oskaloosa High School is excited to announce the 2025 Homecoming Court. This year’s theme, “A Blast from the Past,” will bring favorite traditions from past decades into a week of celebration. The Homecoming Coronation will be held on Thursday, October 2, immediately following the community parade at Oskaloosa Community Stadium (498 N 2nd St), with the program beginning around 7:45 p.m. Throughout the week, Oskaloosa students will show their spirit with themed dress-up days at each campus. The community is encouraged to join the fun by wearing maroon, black, gray, and white Oskaloosa gear on Friday and at all events.
