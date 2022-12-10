Oskaloosa Home Destroyed By Fire On Saturday

Oskaloosa Firefighters battled a house fire in the 1200 block of High Avenue West on Saturday.

by Ken Allsup
December 10, 2022

The Oskaloosa Fire Department was paged to a home filling with smoke in the 1200 block of High Avenue West in Oskaloosa at 10:32 Saturday morning.

Police officers on the scene advised that all the occupants had vacated the residence, including the pets.

Just four minutes later, the call went out for all available help to report to the fire station to help fight the fire.

Almost an hour into fighting the fire, New Sharon Fire was paged for additional help, while the Mahaska County CERT Team was activated to help provide rehab for the firefighters.

Mahaska County CERT is helping the three displaced individuals with a fundraiser, which is available on their Facebook Page.

Oskaloosa Fire Department was assisted on the scene by the Oskaloosa Police Department, Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office, Mahaska County 911 Center, New Sharon Fire, and Mahaska County CERT.

We will further update this article as more information becomes available.

