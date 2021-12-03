Oskaloosa Home Decorating Contest Winners

December 3, 2021

And the Homes with the Best Christmas Lights in Town are…

(Oskaloosa, Iowa) – Several Oskaloosa residents dressed up their homes to enter this year’s Home Decorating Competition. Santa’s elves, with assistance from local Lori Oaks (Hawkeye Real Estate), have driven through Oskaloosa looking for the best Christmas light displays. The winners have been chosen!

· Best in Show: Kathy Pleima, 2206 McMullin Dr.

· The Griswold Award: Wade Steinlage, 201 West Glendale

· Most Festive: Steve & Margret Smith, 1111 North H St.

· Best Use of Lights: Terri Fisher, 1202 J Ave. East

· Best Use of Color: Ben & Mindy Hoskinson, 2166 Forrest

Each of the five winners will receive $100 in Chamber Cash and a special yard sign to display.

Interested in going for a ride around town to view all the brilliant entries? The full list of addresses will be posted on Oskaloosa Main Street and Mahaska Chamber Facebook pages soon.

The Home Decorating Contest is sponsored by Mahaska Chamber & Development Group, Champion Signs, Mahaska Drug, MidAmerican Energy Company, and Southeast Iowa Regional Board of Realtors.