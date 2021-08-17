Oskaloosa High School Hires New Wrestling Coach

Oskaloosa High School is pleased to announce the appointment of Derek Moyer as the new high school head wrestling coach, pending board approval.

Derek, a 2006 Oskaloosa High School graduate and is one of the best wrestlers to ever take the mat for the Indians. Derek was State Champion in 2003, 2004 and 2006. A broken jaw late in the 2005 season kept him out of another deep postseason run. He still holds 3 records to this day at OHS. Most wins in a season (44), most falls in a season (32) and total falls in a career (99).

“I’m happy to be back in Oskaloosa as Head Wrestling Coach and excited to bring the program back to where it was when I was in school” said Coach Derek Moyer

“Talk about someone that knows wrestling and knows Oskaloosa! As an alumnus of Oskaloosa, Derek checks many of the boxes that we were looking for. There are not many wresters, if any in the history of Oskaloosa Wrestling that has his type of resume.” said Ryan Parker, Oskaloosa Activities Director. “I am excited for Derek, his family and the Oskaloosa wrestling community! He has the ability, knowledge and energy to bring this program back to what it once was.”