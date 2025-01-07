Oskaloosa Girls Wrestling Team Excels at EBF Invitational

The Oskaloosa Girls Wrestling Team competed in the Megan Black Girls Wrestling Invitational in Eddyville on Friday night, delivering strong performances and notable individual achievements. The team was led by Mia Luck, who dominated her weight class to take first place.

Tournament Highlights:

Mia Luck (135 lbs): Luck emerged as the standout performer, finishing with a perfect 4-0 record. She won all her matches by fall, including a decisive victory in the championship round over Madison Connell of Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. Her stellar performance contributed 30 team points and improved her record to 20-1 for the season.

Alyssa Sheets (105 lbs): Sheets finished third in her weight class, earning 18 team points. She secured three wins by fall, including two over Gracee Wade of Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, demonstrating consistency and determination throughout the tournament. Her record now stands at 16-11.

Aleigha Sheets (140 lbs): Sheets claimed a sixth-place finish, contributing 10 points to the team total. She notched a major decision victory over Mia Oddo of Burlington and pinned Lila Reints of AP/GC. Despite facing tough competition in the later rounds, she maintained a solid performance, bringing her season record to 14-12.

Jaylynn Kerr (115 lbs): Kerr added 4 team points with a first-round victory by fall over Kendall Birk of Cardinal. Although her final placement is not recorded, Kerr faced strong opponents, including Sophie Hemann of Albia and Josie Hill of Central Decatur.

Upcoming Competition:

The team’s next meet is scheduled for Thursday at Dallas Center-Grimes (DCG), where they will look to build on their success and continue their strong season.

Individual Results:

105 lbs – Alyssa Sheets (16-11)

Quarterfinal: Won by fall over Gracee Wade (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) (1:01)

Semifinal: Lost by fall to Serenity Turner (Knoxville) (1:34)

Cons. Semi: Won by fall over Malery McFarland (Cardinal) (1:57)

3rd Place Match: Won by fall over Gracee Wade (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) (4:48)

115 lbs – Jaylynn Kerr (12-13)

Champ. Round 1: Won by fall over Kendall Birk (Cardinal) (1:47)

Quarterfinal: Lost by fall to Sophie Hemann (Albia) (1:18)

Cons. Round 2: Lost by fall to Josie Hill (Central Decatur) (0:35)

135 lbs – Mia Luck (20-1)

Champ. Round 1: Won by fall over Ellie Reints (AP/GC) (5:19)

Quarterfinal: Won by fall over Kenna Spencer (Moravia) (3:07)

Semifinal: Won by fall over Cally Landis (Knoxville) (3:01)

1st Place Match: Won by fall over Madison Connell (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) (3:24)

140 lbs – Aleigha Sheets (14-12)

Champ. Round 1: Won by fall over Lila Reints (AP/GC) (3:02)

Quarterfinal: Won by major decision over Mia Oddo (Burlington) (18-4)

Semifinal: Lost by fall to Aubrey Major (Albia) (3:57)

Cons. Semi: Lost by tech fall to Lila Reints (AP/GC) (18-3)

5th Place Match: Lost by medical forfeit to Mia Oddo (Burlington)

The Oskaloosa girls wrestling team continues to gain momentum this season, showing great progress and determination.