Oskaloosa Girls Wrestling Shines at Newton Cardinal Classic

The Oskaloosa girls wrestling team showcased their determination and talent at the Newton Girls Cardinal Classic on Saturday. The Indians put forth a strong effort, with several wrestlers earning top finishes in their weight classes. Leading the charge was Mia Luck, who delivered an undefeated performance to claim first place in the 130-pound weight class.

Luck, who now boasts an impressive 11-0 record, dominated the competition. After receiving a bye in the opening round, she secured a technical fall victory in the quarterfinals and a pin in the semifinals. Her championship match against Brooklyn Mitchell of South Tama was thrilling, with Luck winning by fall in 2:30.

Four other Oskaloosa wrestlers earned sixth-place finishes: Alyssa Sheets (105), Jaylynn Kerr (115), McKayla Hansen (120), and Aleigha Sheets (140). Their performances were highlighted by several hard-fought victories and perseverance against tough opponents.
Individual Results:

105 – Alyssa Sheets (9-7): Sheets started strong with a first-round pin against Harmony Jones of Martensdale-St. Marys but faced stiff competition in later rounds, eventually finishing sixth.
115 – Jaylynn Kerr (9-8): Kerr showcased her grit with two pins, including a 1:55 victory over Alyssa McCreery of Knoxville, before securing sixth place.
120 – McKayla Hansen (4-6): Hansen rebounded after a tough quarterfinal loss with a pin against Emma McGraw of Pella, finishing sixth overall.
140 – Aleigha Sheets (8-6): Sheets opened with a pin over Heidi De Bruin of Pella but was sidelined by an injury, ultimately placing sixth.

