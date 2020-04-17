Oskaloosa Community School District Family,

An Oskaloosa School District Press Release

Today, Governor Kim Reynolds announced that all schools in Iowa will remain closed through the end of the school year to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

This announcement will continue to affect all Oskaloosa Community School District programming, including all athletic and extracurricular practices and competitions, and all weekend events. The spring sports season has been cancelled. A decision regarding summer school options and extracurriculars will be made prior to June 1. A virtual graduation ceremony for Oskaloosa High School is being planned for May 17, 2020. More information will be communicated regarding the graduation ceremony in the next couple of weeks. Unfortunately, the Senior Awards Program and Prom 2020 at Oskaloosa High School is also cancelled.

I know this decision has caused a great deal of concern and disappointment for our students, staff, families and community. The COVID-19 pandemic arrived quickly and without warning. When the Iowa Governor directed us to close our school buildings in March, we did not realize it would be the last time we would see our students in person this school year. Please know that we share in your disappointment.

Per our district calendar, the last day of school for students is Thursday, May 28. We will continue with the continuous virtual learning plan as we have over the past couple weeks through that date. We expect all families to keep their students engaged in these activities to ensure learning continues through the end of the school year. Our staff is prepared to assist all families in these efforts. We will work to schedule opportunities for students to enter the buildings to gather their personal belongings in the near future.

We need the support of our families engaging students in the continuous virtual learning we are providing. Students that engage in the learning will help students to be prepared for the next school year. Our staff is already planning on how to support students through the remainder of this school year and the beginning of next school year to help bridge this gap.

We will continue school lunch services through May 28, 2020. Delivery/pickup of meals will continue to take place on Wednesdays. These deliveries ensure meals for each school day for students in the Oskaloosa School District. Beginning in June, we will begin our summer food service. This service is very similar to what has been happening during the school closure, but the locations for delivery/pick up will change. Meals will continue to be served free of charge to students during the summer months through our summer food service program.

Once again, thank you for your patience, understanding, and flexibility during this unprecedented time. We will get through this together. Please continue to stay safe, practice social distancing, and remain at home as much as possible.

Sincerely,

Paula J. Wright, Superintendent