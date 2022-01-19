Oskaloosa City Council Settles In With New Members

by Ken Allsup

January 19th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Oskaloosa City Council met in its 2nd regular session on Tuesday evening, after having a work session beforehand to be updated on construction at the new recreation center.

After approval of the consent agenda that included items such as snow and ice removal at the Early Childhood Education Center and the sale of city-owned property at 115 5th Ave West, and the setting of a date for the public hearing on advertisement of bids for the 2022 Sanitary Sewer Improvement Project, the Council got to regular business.

First on the agenda was the 4th Quarter Code Enforcement Report presented by interim Chief Mark Tennison.

The Council also worked through several nuisance abatements for the following properties:

Those include 402 4th Avenue West, 502 North Market, 816 D Avenue West.

They also voted on levying a special assessment for weed cutting against several other properties within the city. Some of those were their 3rd offense.

The Council also approved a resolution establishing the use of the American Recovery Plan Act Special Fund. Those monies will be used to help fund sewer improvements within the city to the tune of approximately $1,720,411.00.

Also for consideration was the approving and authorizing the application for a State of Iowa Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) grant for the US 63 to Iowa 23 Connector project in conjunction with Mahaska County.

The Council approved the action unanimously after being the topic of the work session before the regular meeting.

The Council also amended how many rural trustees could be on the Oskaloosa Library Board. Currently, there are a maximum of two, but the new ordinance would allow up to three, which would represent the current usage of the library.

The Council also approved a $318,133.24 payment to Graphite Construction Group to construct the Early Childhood Education and Recreation Center.

The measure was passed unanimously with the lone comment from councilmember Charlie Comfort, who “reluctantly” okayed the payment.