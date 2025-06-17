Oskaloosa City Council Considers Downtown Revitalization Projects and Fiscal Planning

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The Oskaloosa City Council met on June 16, 2025, for a regular session filled with infrastructure, fiscal, and personnel decisions impacting the community. The meeting began with the formal swearing-in of Andy Holmberg, who assumed the role of At-Large City Council Member, having been appointed earlier this month.

A large portion of the evening was dedicated to approving the consent agenda, which included routine items such as liquor license approvals, tobacco permit renewals, board reappointments, and financial reports for May. Notably, the council authorized payments for services tied to the Recreation Center Natatorium project, including over $28,000 to Carl A. Nelson & Co. and nearly $30,000 to SVPA Architects.

Additional consent agenda items included the reappointment of members to the Library Board of Trustees, a grant application involving the Golden Goose Club, and a revised municipal fee schedule. A property-related resolution was approved to terminate a longstanding easement agreement with Kwik Trip, Inc., originally established in 1953. The council also scheduled a public hearing for July 7 regarding the sale of city-owned property at 806 North H Street.

On the regular agenda, the council voted to vacate and sell a 16-foot by 480-foot alley near 1011 North 3rd Street. The move follows a request from a property owner and a favorable recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission. While multiple neighboring property owners expressed interest in acquiring sections of the alley, not all had submitted formal applications. The city noted potential legal complexities regarding future sale of vacated but unsold sections.

A more extensive proposal involving downtown redevelopment was also advanced. The city approved a Purchase, Sale, and Development Agreement with Industrial Development, LLC, which includes transferring multiple parcels near Penn Central Mall for $1. In exchange, the developer will invest over $8.6 million in improvements. These include reconstructing the northwest parking lot, realigning Second Avenue West, and building a 153,000-square-foot parking structure. The developer committed to maintaining public parking access and ensuring minimum taxable property values.

The council also adopted a new insurance plan for fiscal year 2026 at a cost of $546,157, covering property, liability, equipment, and workers’ compensation. The cost reflects adjustments in property valuation and continued buy-down options for wind and hail deductibles.

A motion was passed to begin the process of creating a capital improvements reserve fund. City staff will draft the necessary documentation for a voter-approved tax levy in the November 2025 election.

The potential for a special election was also discussed due to a petition related to Holmberg’s appointment. The council approved a resolution instructing staff to coordinate with the Mahaska County Auditor on scheduling such an election.

Additional items included a fire services agreement with Keomah Village and a proposal to add a second school resource officer, funded in partnership with the Oskaloosa Community School District. The city plans to pursue federal support through the COPS Hiring Program grant.

The session concluded with a discussion on the city’s Joint Law Enforcement Center agreement and updates to the city’s strategic plan.