Oskaloosa City Council Approves Sewer And Street Projects

by Ken Allsup

April 5, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Oskaloosa City Council met in regular session on Monday evening, where it worked through several projects to begin in 2022.

Before the meeting, community members had an opportunity to address the Council.

Randall Brostrom of Oskaloosa took the opportunity to provide council members with information he had researched on the planned road diet for A Avenue, in which the road will go from four lanes to three.

The continuation of the facade improvement project was discussed in which the city of Oskaloosa qualified for federal assistance for the downtown project.

The third phase of the project is projected to be completed this summer.

The Council then approved the resurfacing project for downtown roads, including 3,555 linear feet of asphalt mill and overlay, pavement markings, and other construction items. The work will include downtown areas of South 2nd Street, High Avenue, 1st Avenue, South 1st Street, South 3rd Street, and 2nd Avenue East.

The engineering cost estimate for this project is $606,690. The anticipated work completion time is 45 working days.

Norris Asphalt was awarded the contract for the work, with this bid coming in 12% lower than projected. The total cost for the work is $534,730, with an additional $53,500 contingency for unforeseen circumstances.

The Council also approved the condemnation of property needed to facilitate work on sanitary sewer work in 2022.

The City will now seek a Temporary Construction Easement across the North 10 feet of the South 30 feet and the East 10 feet except the South 20 feet of Lot 31 of Hambleton’s Addition to the City of Oskaloosa, Iowa.

The ongoing sanitary sewer projects for Oskaloosa and the 2022 portion were advertised and let for bids, and KLC Construction, LLC was the lowest bidder at $959,127.00.

That amount was nearly one percent higher than the engineer’s estimate for the project.

Now that the project has been awarded, the construction schedule is contingent on the easement, as mentioned earlier, but it’s expected to take 100 days to complete the project once started.

The Council then went into a closed session to continue the process of selecting and hiring a new city manager.