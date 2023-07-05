Oskaloosa City Council Approves Contract Extension With City Manager

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Oskaloosa City Council approved a two-year contract extension with City Manager Amal Eltahir.

Eltahir was hired in May of 2022 after a search for a new manager, following Michael Schrock’s departure in the fall of 2021.

Eltahir was hired with a base pay of $147,000 and was eligible to increase that amount to $150,000 after the 6-month review.

Eltahir’s contract states that she was to establish primary residency within the city limits of Oskaloosa within six months of her employment start date and to remain a resident throughout her employment.

During the June 19th, 2023, required annual performance review of Eltahir, “The review evidenced a very favorable performance evaluation of the City Manager and her job performance.”

Eltahir does own a home within the city limits and spends three nights a week within the city. On Fridays, she works remotely from her other home in eastern Iowa.

This evidence came to light during the water outage that impacted the city early in 2023.

The motion to extend the contract was agreed upon unanimously by the Council.