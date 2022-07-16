Oskaloosa City Council Agenda – July 18th, 2022

City of Oskaloosa
City Council Meeting Regular Session
Council Chambers
City Hall, 220 S. Market Street
Oskaloosa, IA 52577
Agenda

Call to Order and Roll Call – Monday, July 18, 2022, 6:00 P.M.
1.

Invocation: Lifehouse Community Church

2.

Pledge of Allegiance

3.

Roll Call

___ Mayor David Krutzfeldt, Council Members:

___ Almond, ___Burnett, ___Caligiuri, ___ Comfort, ___Drost, ___ Hermsen, ___Ossian

4.

Community Comments

This item is reserved to receive comments from the community for concerns whether or not they are included in the current agenda. The community is encouraged to speak before the Mayor and City Council and asked to keep statements brief. Time shall be limited to no more than three (3) minutes. Any questions are to be asked of the City staff, Council members, or the Mayor prior to speaking to the full Council so concerns may be properly researched and answered away from the meeting. Comments are to be directed to the Mayor and City Council only.

For those wishing to provide comment during the meeting, the Mayor will call for public comment.

5.

Consider Adoption of Consent Agenda As Presented or Amended

All items appearing on the Consent Agenda are considered routine by the City Council and shall be enacted by one motion. If discussion is desired, that item shall be removed, discussed separately, and approved by a separate motion of the City Council.
A.

Consider approval of Council Agenda and Minutes, subject to corrections (Consent Agenda)

Consider approval of Council Agenda and Minutes, subject to corrections.  (Consent Agenda)

1.  July 18, 2022 City Council Agenda

2.  July 5, 2022 City Council Regular Meeting Minutes

Documents:

  1. City Council Minutes July 5 2022.docx
B.

Consider a motion to receive and file reports and communications from advisory and operating boards and commissions (Consent Agenda)

Documents:

  1. MIN 20220701 City Band Board Meeting Minutes.pdf
  2. MIN 20220627 Library Board of Trustees Meeting Minutes.pdf
  3. MIN 20220613 Water Board Meeting Minutes.pdf
  4. RPT 20220630 Water Department Balance Sheet.pdf
  5. RPT 20220630 Water Department Expense Revenue.pdf
C.

Consider approval of liquor license applications. (Consent Agenda)

Who is submitting this item.
City Clerk/Finance Department
Documents:

  1. COM_20220718 Liquor Licenses.docx
D.

Consider approval of payment of $60,708.88 to Van Maanen Electric for services completed on the Early Childhood Education and Recreation Center. (Consent Agenda)

Who is submitting this item.
City Manager’s Office
Documents:

  1. COM 20220718 Van Maanen Pay App.docx
  2. Van Maanen Electric Oskaloosa Early Childhood Clocks April Pay App 1.pdf
E.

Consider a motion authorizing submittal of a grant application to the Walter L. McQuiston Trust and acceptance and appropriation of funds if awarded. (Consent Agenda)

Who is submitting this item.
City Manager’s Office
Documents:

  1. COM 20220718 McQuiston Trust Submittal.docx
  2. RES 20220718 McQuiston Trust Proposal.docx
  3. 11th Avenue West Sidewalk.pdf
F.

Consider a motion authorizing submittal of a grant application on behalf of the Historic Preservation Commission to the Golden Goose Club for Paradise Block marker signs, and acceptance and appropriation of funds upon award. (Consent Agenda)

Who is submitting this item.
Development Services Department
Documents:

  1. COM 20220718 historical markers Paradise Block.pdf
  2. Paradise Block Historic District.pdf
G.

Consider a resolution adopting the city of Oskaloosa revised position description. (Consent Agenda)

Who is submitting this item.
City Manager’s Office
Documents:

  1. COM 20220718 Position Description Update PW Director.docx
  2. RES 20220718 Position Description PW Director.doc
  3. Public Works Director 2022 Redline.docx
  4. Public Works Director 2022.docx
H.

Consider a resolution affirming a contract with Mahaska Insulation, LLC for the 2023 Sidewalk Improvements-Active Transportation Plan (Consent Agenda).

Who is submitting this item.
Public Works Department
Documents:

  1. COM_20220718 2023 Sidewalk Improvements-Active Transportation Plan.docx
  2. RES_20220718 2023 Sidewalk Improvements-Active Transportation Plan.docx
  3. 11th Ave W – South D St to Park Trail.pdf
  4. Signed Contract.pdf
I.

Consider a resolution approving a professional services agreement with Simmering-Cory for services related to a Community Development Block Grant application. (Consent Agenda)

Who is submitting this item.
Public Works Department
Documents:

  1. COM 20220718 Simmering-Cory Agreement.docx
  2. RES_20220718_CDBG Services Contract.docx
  3. 20220718_Services Agreement.pdf
J.

Consider a resolution setting a public hearing for August 15, 2022 for levying a special assessment for a nuisance abatement at 511 South 1st in accordance with Oskaloosa Municipal Code 8.08.080 (CONSENT AGENDA)

Who is submitting this item.
Fire Department
Documents:

  1. COM 2022718 511 South 1st Nuisance Abatement.docx
  2. RES 2022718 511 South 1st Set Public Hearing.docx
  3. Assessment schedule – Nuisance 511 South 1st St.docx
K.

Consider a resolution scheduling a public hearing on August 15, 2022 for vacation and sale of the 120 foot by 16.5 foot section of the east-west alley adjacent to 408 South B Street. (CONSENT AGENDA)

Who is submitting this item.
Public Works Department
Documents:

  1. COM_20220718_408 South B Street Alley Vacate.docx
  2. RES_20220718_408 South B Street Alley Vacate.docx
  3. 20220718_408 South B Street Alley Vacate Location Map.pdf
  4. 20220718_Pictures.docx
  5. 20220718_408 South B Vacate Application.pdf
L.

Consider a resolution scheduling a public hearing on August 15, 2022 for vacation and sale of the 60 foot by 16.5 foot section of the east-west alley adjacent to 804 5th Avenue East. (CONSENT AGENDA)

Who is submitting this item.
Public Works Department
Documents:

  1. COM_20220718_804 5th Avenue East Alley Vacate.docx
  2. RES_20220718_804 5th Avenue East Alley Vacate.docx
  3. 20220718_804 5th Avenue East Vacate Map.pdf
  4. 20220718_Pictures.docx
  5. 20220718_804 Vacate Application.pdf
M.

Consider an ordinance amending Title 15, “Buildings and Construction”, of the Oskaloosa Municipal Code. (Consent Agenda, 3rd Reading)

Who is submitting this item.
Development Services Department
Documents:

  1. COM 20220718 code adoption title 15.docx
  2. ORD 20220620 code amends title 15 final.docx
  3. Presentation study session 2021 code adoptions.pdf
  4. 2021 BCEGS Report.pdf
  5. BCEGS grades in Iowa – Verisk Community Hazard Mitigation Services.pdf
  6. Significant changes 2021 IBC.pdf
  7. Significant changes 2021 IRC.pdf
  8. Neighboring Communities Building Code Adoptions.docx
N.

——————– End of Consent Agenda ——————–

6.

Regular Agenda

The following agenda items require specific action by the City Council:
A.

Consider a resolution for levying a special assessment for a nuisance abatement at 713 3rd Avenue East in accordance with Oskaloosa Municipal Code 8.08.080. (PUBLIC HEARING)

Who is submitting this item.
Fire Department
Documents:

  1. COM 20220718 713 3rd Avenue East Nuisance Abatement.docx
  2. RES 20220718 713 3rd Avenue East Hold Public Hearing.docx
  3. Assessment schedule – Nuisance 713 3rd Ave E.docx
  4. Photo Documentation.docx
B.

Annual report on Oskaloosa’s Rental Housing Inspection Program

Who is submitting this item.
Development Services Department
Documents:

  1. COM 20220718 rental housing annual report.pdf
  2. Rental Inspection Annual Report 2022 SC final.pdf
  3. Rental Housing Inspection Program 2022 Annual Report presentation.pdf
C.

Code Enforcement Quarterly Report

Who is submitting this item.
Fire Department
Documents:

  1. COM 20220718 Code Enforcement Quarterly Report.docx
  2. Code Enforcement Presentation 2022 Quarter 2..pdf
D.

Consider a resolution authorizing a professional services agreement with RDG Planning & Design to prepare a Comprehensive Housing Needs Analysis

Who is submitting this item.
Development Services Department
Documents:

  1. COM 20220718 housing needs analysis update.docx
  2. RES 20220718 housing needs analysis update.docx
  3. RDG Oskaloosa Comp Housing Analysis Proposal FINAL 6.21.2022 reduc.pdf
  4. Hanna Keelan PROPOSAL – Oskaloosa, Iowa Comprehensive Housing Needs Analysis.pdf
  5. Maxfield City of Oskaloosa Comp Housing Update 2022.pdf
  6. Confluence Oskaloosa HNA Proposal – Confluence 2022-06-21 rs.pdf
  7. GEOinovo Solutions Inc. Proposal Response.pdf
  8. MSA – Oskaloosa Comprehensive Housing Needs Analysis Propsoal.pdf
E.

Consider an ordinance amending Oskaloosa Municipal Code Chapter 10.24 – “Stop and Yield Requirements” – 1st Reading.

Who is submitting this item.
Public Works Department
Documents:

  1. COM_20220618_ Partnership Drive Stop Signs.docx
  2. ORD_20220618_ Partnership Drive Stop Signs.docx
  3. 20220618_Location Map.pdf
7.

Report on items from City staff

This item is reserved to receive reports from the following:

a) City Manager

b) City Clerk

c) City Attorney

8.

Quarterly City Council information and reports from council members serving on Boards and Commissions

This item is reserved to receive reports from the Mayor and City Council. This is an opportunity for members of the Council to provide updates on activities, events, or items of note to the public. This is also the opportunity for the Council to request future agenda items, or request items to be sent to a study session meeting for review and discussion.
9.

Adjournment

If you require special accommodations, please contact the city manager’s office at least 24 hour prior to the meeting at 641.673.9431.

Posted by on Jul 16 2022. Filed under Agendas and Minutes. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

               

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
 
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News