Oskaloosa City Council Advances Child-Care Planning Effort, Backs Downtown Grant Bid, and Recognizes ICMA Award

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — August 18, 2025. The Oskaloosa City Council approved a letter of support for a community child-care planning grant application and endorsed a Main Street Iowa Challenge Grant proposal for 121 North Market Street. The council also recognized a regional award for the city’s Coal Mine Loop project and adopted its consent agenda, which included scheduling a September 15 hearing on weed-cutting assessments.

Child-care planning grant support. The council voted to authorize a mayoral letter supporting a Mahaska County effort to apply for the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Empower Rural Iowa Childcare planning program. The application would fund a comprehensive needs assessment with businesses, providers, and families to identify strategies to address local shortages.

Downtown rehab grant participation. Council also approved a letter of participation and support for Oskaloosa Main Street’s 2025 Challenge Grant application tied to rehabilitation at 121 North Market Street, a project that includes upper-story housing and first-floor commercial uses.

ICMA Phoenix Award recognition. Staff reported that the International City/County Management Association recognized Oskaloosa with a Phoenix Award for the Coal Mine Loop brownfield redevelopment, selected as the Region 7 winner (Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska). No council action was required.

Community comments and decorum reminder. Public comments addressed sidewalk and street work on Eighth Avenue West, use of TIF/abatements, and the city’s Complete Streets policy. Prior to comments, the mayor reviewed meeting decorum and expectations for council and public participation.

Consent agenda items. The council adopted the consent agenda, including scheduling a September 15, 2025 public hearing to levy special assessments for weed cutting. Routine items included receiving board and financial reports and approving additional claims.

Additional regular-agenda items noticed for consideration included a development-agreement support resolution (One West LLC), public hearings on the Eighth Avenue West Reconstruction Project (final plans and contract award), a FY2026 budget amendment, alley vacation and nuisance-abatement assessments, a purchase offer for 250 Gateway Drive, payment authorization for a fire pumper/tanker, a 28E agreement with the school district, a second reading to rezone 1201 C Avenue East, liquor licenses, and calling a special city election on a capital improvements reserve levy.