Oskaloosa Celebrates The Season With Lighted Parade

by Ken Allsup

December 5th, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa – As is the story most all year long, events found a way to return to a more traditional format during the pandemic.

The 34th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade was one of those events that returned to normal this year, after being a reverse parade the previous year.

This year’s theme was ‘Miracle on Market Street,’ a play on the Miracle on 34th Street.

More than 50 entries made their way down High Avenue before turning south on Market Street and looping through the community before returning north on Market Street and continuing east on 1st Avenue.

The parade lights joined the ‘Painting with Lights’ display to create a unique experience for visitors.

Mother Nature kept away the rain and snow but reminded us that it was wintertime in Iowa, with colder temps and a wind that nipped at noses.

The experience under the lights had many visitors turning around for one more look and a friendly “Merry Christmas” to those around them.

This year, there are a few remaining events, and you can catch up with those on the Mahaska Chamber and Development website HERE.