Oskaloosa Celebrates Independence Day

by Ken Allsup

July 5th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – On Sunday evening of July 4th, Oskaloosans gathered around the Lacey Complex to take in the annual fireworks display.

Despite an ordinance prohibiting fireworks within the city, a drive down nearly any street in town indicated the local law enforcement might have been busy enforcing that ordinance.

It’s unknown if it was fireworks-related, but the Oskaloosa Fire Department responded to a fire outside of the city, whose flames could be seen from the Lacey Complex as people waited for the fireworks show to begin.

On our social media page, we asked people what the holiday meant for them.

For Twyla Septer, she said that if the black raspberries were ripe, her mom always made pies. It was something they looked forward to enjoying.

Karl Chitwood laughed, saying Snakes and Sparklers.

Dan Nance said he uses the day for “honoring the history of this great nation.”