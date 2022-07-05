Oskaloosa Celebrates Independence Day

The Garcia's take in the fireworks display at the Lacey Complex Sunday evening.

The Garcia’s take in the fireworks display at the Lacey Complex Sunday evening.

by Ken Allsup
July 5th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – On Sunday evening of July 4th, Oskaloosans gathered around the Lacey Complex to take in the annual fireworks display.

Despite an ordinance prohibiting fireworks within the city, a drive down nearly any street in town indicated the local law enforcement might have been busy enforcing that ordinance.

It’s unknown if it was fireworks-related, but the Oskaloosa Fire Department responded to a fire outside of the city, whose flames could be seen from the Lacey Complex as people waited for the fireworks show to begin.

A view of the fireworks display at the Lacey Complex on Sunday evening.

A view of the fireworks display at the Lacey Complex on Sunday evening.

On our social media page, we asked people what the holiday meant for them.

For Twyla Septer, she said that if the black raspberries were ripe, her mom always made pies. It was something they looked forward to enjoying.

Karl Chitwood laughed, saying Snakes and Sparklers.

Dan Nance said he uses the day for “honoring the history of this great nation.”

Posted by on Jul 5 2022. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

               

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
 
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News