Oskaloosa Bowling vs Pella Christian

The Oskaloosa boys and girls teams were in action on Saturday and both came away with the wins against Pella Christian at home. The Oskaloosa girls improve to 12 and 4 on the season and were led by freshman Sidney Thompson with the high games of 182 and 170 for the two game total of 352 for the series. Kaylee Haugen had second high game with a 160 game and two game series of 293. The team struggled in the individual games and were losing to Pella Christian but bounced back in the Baker with some solid games to come from behind and get the win. It was nice to see the girls not give up and bowl some solid baker games and get the come from behind win, since some of them struggled in the singles games.

The Oskaloosa boys team is now 11 and 5 on the season and are continuing to improve and be a little more consistent on picking up a few more spares as well, although they still need to be working on them. Trey VanWyk continues his strong performances at home with bowling the high games of 257 and 267 for a 524 two games series. Carson Simon had his best game of the season with a 224 game and 399 two game series. Alex Christ also added a good series with a 371 two game series.

The Oskaloosa Boys Jv Team also got the win over Pella Christian. They were led by Jacob Schutz with games of 192 and 185 for a 377 two game series and John Terpstra added a 195 game for the boys jv team as well.