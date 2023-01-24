Oskaloosa Bowling vs Pella Christian

The Oskaloosa boys and girls teams were in action on Saturday and both came away with the wins against Pella Christian at home. The Oskaloosa girls improve to 12 and 4 on the season and were led by freshman Sidney Thompson with the high games of 182 and 170 for the two game total of 352 for the series. Kaylee Haugen had second high game with a 160 game and two game series of 293. The team struggled in the individual games and were losing to Pella Christian but bounced back in the Baker with some solid games to come from behind and get the win. It was nice to see the girls not give up and bowl some solid baker games and get the come from behind win, since some of them struggled in the singles games.

The Oskaloosa boys team is now 11 and 5 on the season and are continuing to improve and be a little more consistent on picking up a few more spares as well, although they still need to be working on them. Trey VanWyk continues his strong performances at home with bowling the high games of 257 and 267 for a 524 two games series. Carson Simon had his best game of the season with a 224 game and 399 two game series. Alex Christ also added a good series with a 371 two game series.

The Oskaloosa Boys Jv Team also got the win over Pella Christian. They were led by Jacob Schutz with games of 192 and 185 for a 377 two game series and John Terpstra added a 195 game for the boys jv team as well.

OSKALOOSA BOWLING RESULTS
Oskaloosa vs Pella Christian
Boys Team Results Girls Team Results
Place School Total Pins Place School Total Pins
1st Oskaloosa 2925 1st Pella 2081
2nd Pella Christian 2176 2nd Pella Christian 1946
3rd 3rd
4th 4th
5th 5th
6th 6th
7th 7th
Boys High Game Girls High Game
Place Player/School Total Pins Place Player/School Total Pins
1st Trey VanWyk (Osky) 267 1st Sidney Thompson (Osky) 182
2nd Trey VanWyk (Osky) 257 2nd Sidney Thompson (Osky) 170
3rd Carson Simon (Osky) 224 3rd Kaylee Haugen (Osky) 160
4th Alex Christ (Osky) 199 4th Kaylee Haugen (Osky) 133
5th Drake Roorda (Osky) 181 5th Amelia Meador (Osky) 126
6th Marshall Siebert(Osky) 180 6th Andalyn Ide (Osky) 125
7th Drake Roorda (Osky) 177 7th Abby Tarr (Osky) 114
8th Carson Simon (Osky) 175 8th Ava Ridenour  (Osky) 114
Boys High Series Girls High Series
Place Player/School Total Pins Place Player/School Total Pins
1st Trey VanWyk (Osky) 524 1st Sidney Thompson (Osky) 352
2nd Carson Simon (Osky) 399 2nd Kaylee Haugen (Osky) 293
3rd Alex Christ (Osky) 371 3rd Andalyn Ide (Osky) 241
4th Drake Roorda (Osky) 358 4th Amelia Meador (Osky) 234
5th Marshall Siebert(Osky) 320 5th Abby Tarr (Osky) 226
6th Tucker DeJong (Osky) 320 6th Ava Ridenour  (Osky) 216
