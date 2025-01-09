Oskaloosa Bowling Teams Continue Winning Streak by Sweeping Pella

The Oskaloosa High School bowling teams resumed their dominant season in style, sweeping Pella in all three categories—varsity boys, varsity girls, and junior varsity boys—on Monday night in Newton.

Varsity Boys Remain Undefeated

The varsity boys improved to an impressive 8-0 on the season, defeating Pella with a total score of 2,862 pins to 2,673. Trey VanWyk was the standout performer, delivering a stellar 459 two-game series with a high game of 278. Not far behind was teammate Cole VanderWal, who posted a 409 series and a high game of 266.

Varsity Girls Shine

The Osky varsity girls also had a strong showing, improving to 7-1 for the season by outscoring Pella, 2,302 to 1,891. Ava Ridenour led the team with a 363 two-game series, including a high game of 186. Supporting her efforts, Regan Abrahamson bowled a 313 series, and Faith Carmer added a high game of 171 to seal the victory.

Junior Varsity Boys Excel

The junior varsity boys added to the sweep with a solid performance, led by Keagan Pierson, who bowled a 350 two-game series and a high game of 183. Ethan Siggins contributed significantly with a high game of 194 and a 331 series.

Coach Tony Witt praised his teams for their consistency and determination coming out of the holiday break. With their continued success, the Osky bowlers are proving to be strong contenders this season.

Next up, the teams will face off against a tough competitor as they look to maintain their momentum and stellar records.