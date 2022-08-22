Oskaloosa Activities Geared Up And Ready For 2022-2023

by Ken Allsup

August 21st, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – On the turf, fields, and gyms in Oskaloosa, the fall sports teams have been hard at work preparing for a new season of competition.

Oskaloosa Activities Director Ryan Parker spoke with Oskaloosa News about the upcoming season.

On the volleyball court, Ashley Goytia has taken over the reins of a program from former coach Jennifer Comfort.

The Indians volleyball team is set to build upon the success of last year.

On the gridiron, second-year coach Brett Doud kept the majority of his coaching staff in place, and Parker says the team is looking to make improvements during the upcoming season. “Should be vast improvement there.”

Cross country has remained under the leadership of Mike Comfort since 2013 when he took over the coaching position from his dad Keith.

Rachel Brown will now lead the Oskaloosa Girl’s and Boy’s swim teams. “She has knowledge, and a lot of the kids know her already,” Parker explained.

Sports teams, like football and volleyball, have worked hard in the gym during the offseason to be better prepared for the upcoming season.

Spectators will enjoy new video boards during sporting events. William Penn University invested in new turf and video board improvements at the stadium.

In the high school gym, Thunder Country KIIC and MCG invested in a new video board to add a new dimension to the experience for fans. “It’s probably the best one in the state as far as clarity,” Parker said, helping to make the game day experience “that much better.”

“We want to make Oskaloosa activities, also as a school district, a destination point for people,” added Parker.