Operation Midnight Hammer: U.S. Airstrike Obliterates Iranian Nuclear Sites in Unprecedented Global Mission

In a bold and highly coordinated overnight airstrike, the United States military, under direct orders from President Donald Trump, launched a precision attack on three of Iran’s most fortified nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan—marking the largest deployment of stealth bombers since the early days of the War on Terror and the first-ever combat use of the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP).

Dubbed Operation Midnight Hammer, the mission unfolded between late Friday and early Saturday morning and was aimed at halting Iran’s suspected enrichment program and delivering what U.S. officials described as a “decisive blow” to the nuclear capabilities of a regime long accused of destabilizing the Middle East and sponsoring terrorism.

Mission Overview: Aerial Precision, Strategic Deception

According to statements by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the strike was months in the making and involved meticulous coordination across multiple U.S. combatant commands, including CENTCOM, STRATCOM, TRANSCOM, CYBERCOM, and the newly operational Space Command.

The main strike force consisted of:

Seven B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, each carrying two crew members and two GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrators.

More than 125 U.S. aircraft participated in total, including:

Fourth and fifth generation fighters, such as the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II, are used for escort and suppression of enemy defenses.

KC-135 Stratotankers and KC-46 Pegasus aircraft for in-flight refueling.

RC-135 Rivet Joint and RQ-4 Global Hawk ISR platforms for real-time surveillance.

A guided missile submarine in the CENTCOM Area of Responsibility (AOR) launches over two dozen Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAMs) at Esfahan’s surface infrastructure to sow disarray and destroy support structures.

Deception and Execution

To preserve tactical surprise, a decoy bomber package was launched into the Pacific to mislead international radar monitoring systems. Meanwhile, the real strike force proceeded eastward from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, where the 509th Bomb Wing operates the Air Force’s B-2 fleet.

B-2s, designed for deep penetration strikes against heavily defended targets, flew an 18-hour round-trip mission supported by aerial tankers stationed at undisclosed global locations. Communication during the flight was deliberately minimized to reduce the electronic footprint.

Approximately at 6:40 p.m. EST (2:10 a.m. Iran time), the first B-2 reached the skies over Fordow and dropped the first pair of 30,000-pound GBU-57 “bunker busters” designed to penetrate deep underground. The remaining six bombers followed in a rapid, staggered sequence. By 7:05 p.m. EST, the strikes on all three facilities were complete.

Battle Damage and Outcome

Initial assessments suggest all three sites sustained catastrophic structural failure, with extensive damage to centrifuge halls and enrichment infrastructure. The Pentagon stated that 14 Massive Ordnance Penetrators were employed—two per B-2—marking the first combat use of the GBU-57, which can penetrate up to 200 feet of reinforced concrete before detonation.

Additionally, approximately 75 precision-guided munitions were deployed in total. Notably, Iran’s air defense systems failed to detect or engage the strike package—a detail the Pentagon attributes to American stealth capabilities and effective use of suppression and decoy measures, including preemptive jamming and missile suppression strikes by fighters in the lead.

There are no confirmed U.S. casualties, and no Iranian military response has been observed as of publication.

Strategic Objectives and Historical Context

This operation was not aimed at regime change, officials clarified. Instead, it sought to destroy Iran’s nuclear enrichment capability after what Secretary Hegseth described as “stonewalling” in diplomatic overtures.

President Trump, in a televised address Saturday night, emphasized:

“Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated… There will be either peace, or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we have witnessed.”

Trump also praised the coordination with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating, “We worked as a team like perhaps no team has ever worked before,” although both U.S. and Israeli officials confirmed the strikes were carried out solely by U.S. forces.

The B-2 Spirit: Aircraft at the Center of the Strike

The Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit, operational since 1997, is one of the most advanced aircraft in the world. With radar-absorbent materials and a flying wing design, the B-2 can deliver both conventional and nuclear payloads while remaining nearly invisible to enemy radar.

Key Specifications:

Range: Over 6,000 nautical miles without refueling

Payload: Up to 40,000 pounds, including nuclear and bunker-buster bombs

Crew: 2 (pilot and mission commander)

Speed: High subsonic

Unit cost: Approx. $2 billion (adjusted for inflation)

This mission marks the largest B-2 combat deployment since 9/11 and the second longest mission in its history.

Risk of Escalation

Despite U.S. insistence that the operation was narrowly focused, questions remain about the potential for retaliation by Iran or its proxies in Iraq, Syria, or Lebanon. Force protection measures were elevated prior to the strike in anticipation of reprisals.

“Iran’s fighters did not fly, and it appears their SAM [surface-to-air missile] systems did not detect us,” Gen. Caine said, emphasizing the shock and awe achieved by U.S. air superiority.

In response to questions, the Pentagon confirmed that Congress was notified after the aircraft safely exited Iranian airspace, in accordance with the War Powers Resolution.

Geopolitical Implications

Observers note that this strike comes amid broader U.S. tensions with China, North Korea, and Russia. When asked if the U.S. fears joint retaliation or alignment of these adversaries, Secretary Hegseth responded:

“The previous administration drove those countries together… But this operation was about Iran’s nuclear threat—nothing more.”

U.S. officials maintain that the action demonstrates America’s commitment to “peace through strength,” sending a clear message to adversaries worldwide.

What Comes Next?

While both Secretary Hegseth and Gen. Caine stressed the operation’s limited scope, they also acknowledged the situation remains fluid.

“If peace does not come quickly,” Trump warned, “we will go after those other targets… Most of them can be taken out in a matter of minutes.”

A Pentagon press conference scheduled for Monday will offer updated battle damage assessments and provide further clarity on the success of the strike.

Editor’s Note:

This report is part of Oskaloosa News’ expanded national security coverage, made possible through firsthand transcripts, official Department of Defense briefings, and verified operational data. All technical specifications and military information were cross-referenced with publicly available records from the U.S. Air Force and Department of Defense.