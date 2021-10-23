OMS Adopt-a-Highway Project Gets Underway

An OMS Press Release

On Tuesday, October 19, members of the middle school Student Council participated in a cleanup project along Highway 63 as part of the Adopt-a-Highway program in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Transportation. The middle school will be responsible for cleanup along Highway 63 between 12th Avenue East and the intersection of Highway 63 and 163. Students that participated in the event yesterday found the experience to be very rewarding and eye-opening as well, picking up a total of 13 bags of trash during the event. The next Adopt-a-Highway cleanup project for the middle school will take place in the spring.