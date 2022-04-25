OHS Ladies Tennis Finding Success

by Bryan Kime

Singles:

1- Aubree Blanco WON against Vanessa Pyatak

2-Lucy Roach WON 8-0 against Grace Watkins

3- Presley Blommers WON 8-0 against Lilly Jensen

4- Haruna Mori WON 8-4 against Christina Pyatak

5- Abby Drost WON 8-0 against Sarah Thatcher

6- Autumn DeRonde WON 8-1 against Erica Goodwin

Doubles:

1- Lucy Roach and Presley Blommers WON 8-1 against Vanessa Pyatak & Christina Pyatak

2- Aubree Blanco and Haruna Mori WON 8-2 against Grace Watkins & Lilly Jensen

3- Abby Drost and Autumn DeRonde WON 8-2 against Sarah Thatcher & Eric Goodwin

Varsity Comments:

The Varsity Girls Tennis team traveled to Chariton Monday night for a Non- Conference matchup.

The girls made quick work of Chariton with a 9-0 victory. This moves the season mark to 3-3.

The girls had a lot of smart points tonight and didn’t let Chariton get anything going.

JV Comments

The The girls are back in action tonight! They played great and continue to get better every match. The JV won 4 to 1 with some great victories in Jenna DeBoef playing awesome singles winning 4-0!

AVa Ridenour and Jenna DeBoef 2-4

Allyson Maxwell and Andalyn Ide 4-1

Shannon Van Rheenen and Lexi Prather 4-1

Caitleen Potot and Mya Helm 4-2

