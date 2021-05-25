OHS Girls Track Compete Well At State

Rundown of the meet –

Class 3A state champion!!! Faith DeRonde in the discus with a new personal record of 140-1.

Maleah Walker placed third in the long jump with a jump of 17-10.5.

Sophia Dykstra finished sixth in the discus with a throw of 127-10.

Maleah Walker placed seventh in a fast 200 m final with a time of 26.82

Sophia Dkystra finished eighth in the shot put with a throw of 39-1.25.

Faith DeRonde finished just out of the medals in the shot put with a throw of 38-3.5

Jordan Czerwinski set a new personal record in the 400 m hurdles of 67.33 which was fast enough for a ninth place finish. Her time also moved her into the tenth spot on the All time Top 10 list!! With this time, she bumped out Alexis Westercamp from 2016.

The 4×400 of Macie Krier, Sage Adam, Jordan Czerwinski and Maleah Walker finished tenth, setting a new season best and moving them up to fourth on the All Time Top 10 List.

Maleah Walker finished thirteenth in the 400 m dash with a time of 61.36.

The Distance Medley Relay of Macie Krier, Faith DeRonde, Jordan Czerwinski and Sage Adam moved up from their seed place of 20th to 16th with a time of 4:26.93.

The Sprint Medley Relay of Addison Beane, Faith DeRonde, Macie Krier and Jordan Czerwinski finished 19th in the state with a time of 1:54.97.

The team scored the most points at a state meet to my knowledge. Scoring 22 points to finish in 13th place in the state. There were more points “left on the board” which the girls will use to fuel the fire for next season. The team brings all of our state qualifiers back next year except for one of the leaders of the team, Sophia. Her leadership will be missed next year.

I have said it many times this year about how proud I am of these girls and the entire team. The teamwork, hard