OHS Girls Soccer In Action Against Grinnell

by Jodi Steinlage

The girls’ soccer team was in action on Tuesday night against the Grinnell Tigers. The game would not start out how the Indians would have liked with giving up 2 goals in the first 2 minutes of the game and 4 in the first 12. The Indians would settle down some and have some opportunities, but could not find the back of the net and Grinnell would find it one more time before half.

“We talked at halftime that we didn’t play our best soccer and we could roll over or battle hard and show how we could play soccer. It was up to them how to finish the game”

The 2nd half would find a completely different Indian team with complete domination from start to end with numerous chances to chip away at the deficit, but only one would find the back of the net with Lindy Slocum finishing with about 20 minutes left in the game. There were plenty of close chances, but none of the balls would bounce our way with the final score being 5-1 in favor of the Tigers.

“We were proud of how the girls came out and played in the 2nd half. We told them they are capable and if we can put together a whole game of playing like that, we could see a run during Regionals.”

The next game is tonight at home against Des Moines North with a start time of 5.